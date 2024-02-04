Retrenchment benefits for Lazada employees in Singapore raised to ‘unionised norms’: Labour chief

SINGAPORE - Lazada employees who were laid off in January 2024 will have an enhanced package of benefits, similar in scale to what unionised companies have to compensate their staff when they are retrenched.
In a joint statement on Feb 4, the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), its affiliate, the Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union (FDAWU) and Lazada said that they have arrived at an amicable settlement following weeks of negotiations.
Lazada will also set up a dedicated training fund to help affected employees find jobs and learn new skills to boost their employment prospects.
The joint statement did not provide details of the package. The Straits Times reported in January that the laid-off workers were offered two weeks’ pay for each year of service, and the FDAWU was negotiating for better benefits.
NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng said in a post on Facebook on Feb 4 that the FDAWU and Lazada have resolved their differences, adding: “Our unionised workers will have an enhanced package mirroring unionised norms.”
The Straits Times has contacted NTUC for more details on the compensation package and the number of workers who are expected to benefit from it.
The Ministry of Manpower, which facilitated discussions between the union and Lazada, said that while Lazada did not start off in the right manner with the union, it is pleased that all parties have since resolved the issue and going forward, will work together to achieve win-win outcomes for the business and workers.
The spokesperson reiterated that all employers should act responsibly when they are mulling cost-cutting measures and that retrenchment should be their last resort.
Lazada let go of an undisclosed number of its Singapore workforce in January (Jan 3-5), without informing the union, despite these workers being unionised.
Retrenched employees were given two weeks’ salary for each year of service, the minimum according to tripartite guidelines for retrenchment benefits, which recommend between two weeks’ and a month’s salary for each year of service as compensation.
The cuts at Lazada spanned various departments across the company as well as its regional offices in countries including Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam.
The e-commerce unit of Alibaba claimed then that the move was part of a business transformation exercise, to “better position the company for a more agile, streamlined way of working to meet future business needs”.
Unionised Lazada employees who are affected by the restructuring exercise can email FDAWU at fdawu@ntuc.org.sg by 5pm 20th February 2024 for further instructions.