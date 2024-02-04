Retrenchment benefits for Lazada employees in Singapore raised to ‘unionised norms’: Labour chief

SINGAPORE - Lazada employees who were laid off in January 2024 will have an enhanced package of benefits, similar in scale to what unionised companies have to compensate their staff when they are retrenched.

In a joint statement on Feb 4, the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), its affiliate, the Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union (FDAWU) and Lazada said that they have arrived at an amicable settlement following weeks of negotiations.

Lazada will also set up a dedicated training fund to help affected employees find jobs and learn new skills to boost their employment prospects.

The joint statement did not provide details of the package. The Straits Times reported in January that the laid-off workers were offered two weeks’ pay for each year of service, and the FDAWU was negotiating for better benefits.

NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng said in a post on Facebook on Feb 4 that the FDAWU and Lazada have resolved their differences, adding: “Our unionised workers will have an enhanced package mirroring unionised norms.”