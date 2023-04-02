Low morale, broken trust: How companies can help their employees during layoffs

SINGAPORE - Analytics head Jaden (not his real name), who was named Most Valuable Player as an employee of online marketplace Carousell in 2021, could not believe it when he was laid off barely a year later.

“The first thing I asked was ‘why me’, I have made much more impact than some others, I’ve done so much good the last few months,” he told The Straits Times.

“The second thing was, how would they survive without me because there are so many things we manage… Are they really sure that they want to take me off?”

Project manager Alicia (not her real name), who was retrenched in January from a tech firm she had worked at for more than 15 years, also found herself in an emotional rut.

“I was not really in the mood to do much, to be honest,” she said. “But after a while, I snapped out of it. And that’s when I went back into action to look for jobs.”

She was mass applying to jobs on social media platform LinkedIn when she came across an ad by Workforce Singapore, and decided to call in for a free career coaching session.

“I didn’t hear back from many companies. So I was quite scared and anxious. But I’m glad that my coach was there to support me; she showed me some hope,” said Alicia, who is in her 30s.

“Though my confidence was shaken, one thing I’m very clear about is that it’s not my performance that was the cause. My manager was also impacted. And my track record is there.”

She soon found a new job in March as a project manager in tech – one of many in the sector who remain highly sought after even as the global tech industry grappled with job cuts, according to the according to the latest report by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on annual job vacancies.

Nearly seven in 10 of all vacancies in information and communications in 2022 were new positions – the highest level across all sectors for the third year running.

Tech firms here reported 1,270 layoffs of resident workers from last July to mid-November.