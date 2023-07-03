askST Jobs: What to look out for in your next employer

SINGAPORE – In this series, manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career. Get more tips by signing up to The Straits Times’ HeadSTart newsletter.

Q: I’m not satisfied with my current role. What should I look out for in my next employer?

A: You would not be the only one to consider moving on from your current role.

One in five Singapore workers surveyed by recruitment firm KellyOCG in March 2023 reported that they are likely to leave their current company within the next 12 months.

In the study of 4,200 workers across 11 countries in the Asia-Pacific, Europe and the United States, almost three in 10 workers – or 28 per cent – said they were very likely to leave their jobs within the year.

The first thing to look out for in your next job is how good the prospective employer is in terms of staff-related policies.

Good employers prioritise creating a healthy and inclusive work environment for employees to thrive in, said Mr Peter Hamilton, vice-president and managing director for the Asia-Pacific at KellyOCG.

This means having a good, clear reporting process when it comes to discrimination, harassment or toxic behaviour in the workplace, he said.

In the survey, four in 10 of those who expressed their desire to leave their jobs within 12 months also reported facing non-inclusive behaviour in their current company.

Mr Hamilton said good employers also actively support talent development and growth.

“Considering the demanding and constantly evolving nature of the workforce, good employers are those who are willing to upskill their workforce to meet the ever-evolving business goals.

“For example, these leaders proactively identify areas with skill gaps and reallocate talent to address those gaps or opt to hire contingent talent to bridge the missing skills.”

Good employers also show empathy for their employees, providing fair compensation for their skills, experience, and contributions, particularly in the light of the rising cost of living, he added.

To make an accurate judgment of how good a prospective employer is likely to be, it is crucial to ask the right questions during the interview, especially those about company culture, Mr Hamilton said.

If you are currently facing poor work-life balance and would like a change, ask questions such as “What does a typical work day look like?” and “What benefits do you have that focus on work-life balance?”