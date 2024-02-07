More than 500 employees bid farewell to former UOB chairman Wee Cho Yaw at bank

SINGAPORE – The late Mr Wee Cho Yaw was sent off on Feb 7 in a brief memorial service aptly held at the bank which he spent a significant part of his life moulding.

More than 500 employees of UOB and its subsidiaries arrived at the UOB Plaza Atrium in Raffles Place to say their final goodbyes to their former chief executive and chairman in the afternoon.

As early as around 1pm, staff clad in sombre colours started gathering at the atrium.

Attendance was not compulsory, one of the UOB employees told The Straits Times. Yet, they came in droves, forming a sea of white, black and blue as they waited patiently for the hearse to arrive.

The hearse was delayed by about 30 minutes due to traffic conditions, and the programme was shortened so that the grieving family could proceed to Mr Wee’s home for a private funeral service, before going to the Mandai crematorium in time. There would be no speeches other than remarks by the funeral director, the crowd was told.