More than 500 employees bid farewell to former UOB chairman Wee Cho Yaw at bank

SINGAPORE – The late Mr Wee Cho Yaw was sent off on Feb 7 in a brief memorial service aptly held at the bank which he spent a significant part of his life moulding.
More than 500 employees of UOB and its subsidiaries arrived at the UOB Plaza Atrium in Raffles Place to say their final goodbyes to their former chief executive and chairman in the afternoon.
As early as around 1pm, staff clad in sombre colours started gathering at the atrium.
Attendance was not compulsory, one of the UOB employees told The Straits Times. Yet, they came in droves, forming a sea of white, black and blue as they waited patiently for the hearse to arrive.
The hearse was delayed by about 30 minutes due to traffic conditions, and the programme was shortened so that the grieving family could proceed to Mr Wee’s home for a private funeral service, before going to the Mandai crematorium in time. There would be no speeches other than remarks by the funeral director, the crowd was told.
At about 3.10pm, the hearse arrived, along with seven other vehicles ferrying Mr Wee’s children and other family members. His five children, including UOB chief executive Wee Ee Cheong, solemnly faced the crowd.
After the funeral director made short remarks to thank the UOB family for their presence and contributions, the family and bank employees observed a minute of silence.
The crowd was also asked to face the hearse and take three bows as a final mark of respect to Mr Wee. The family then bowed to everyone before they stepped off the stage and left with the hearse.
It was over in about five minutes.
Several UOB staff said they would remember Mr Wee not just as a sharp businessman, but also a supportive boss who made time and effort to know his employees.
Ms Rosalind Lee, head of enterprise banking, said Mr Wee had a reputation for being intimidating, but she learnt soon after joining the bank that he was affable and cared for staff.
“During meetings, he asks a lot of incisive questions. But if you are thorough in your work, he actually gives you support,” said Ms Lee, who has worked at the bank for 41 years.
She started her career with Overseas Union Bank (OUB) as head of sales, and joined UOB’s commercial banking business after it acquired OUB in 2001.
Mr Wee left a deep impression on her when she first met him at a Chinese New Year open house event in February 2002.
“I went forward and I wanted to introduce myself, but he said, ‘You’re Rosalind Lee, and you came from OUB, and you’re working in (this department)... So I was really taken aback and pleasantly surprised,” Ms Lee said.
She added: “We definitely will miss him and his business acumen – he’s very sharp, and every year, he would share his views with us on what the market is going to be like, and whether we should be more aggressive or careful.”
Mr Wee’s death also hit close to home for Ms Lee, whose mother died in January. “That kind of feeling (from when my mother passed away) actually went through my mind. Dr Wee is somebody that I admire. It’s really a loss, in my mind, of somebody who is really very precious,” she said, referring to his honorary academic title.
Ms Catherine Lau, a UOB Privilege Banking client experience manager, recalled how Mr Wee would often visit the bank’s privilege banking staff when the business started 28 years ago.
“In a walkabout some time in 2018... he turned to me and he said, ‘Thank you for your loyalty.’ The moment was so special. It felt so wonderful that he appreciated loyalty,” said Ms Lau, who has been at the bank for 47 years.
She added: “He had a strong character and he was caring as well. There are two sides of Dr Wee – he is able to relate and see your point of view, and he will share with all of us his views as well.”
Members of the public were also among those who bid Mr Wee farewell at UOB Plaza on Feb 7.
Retired renovations contractor Ong Ang Hui, 77, who was in a wheelchair, took the train and bus to the venue. The Toa Payoh resident was a Chung Cheng High School student for a few months in 1964 before he stopped formal education.
“Mr Wee has contributed a lot to Chung Cheng High, such as giving money to rebuild facilities like the auditorium,” said Mr Ong. “He also helped the community and small businesses in different ways.”
He remembered shaking Mr Wee’s hand at one function years ago, the details of which he had forgotten.
“I find him to be a sincere and trustworthy man,” Mr Ong said.
Mr Donald Wyatt, who used to work as an administrative staff at the University of Singapore in the 1970s, also recalled seeing Mr Wee at a university function.
“He made an impression on me as not being flamboyant but measured, despite his status,” the 88-year-old said. “Besides his business, I think he did well contributing to the Chinese community in particular.”
In a separate memorial service at Woodlands Memorial funeral parlour on Feb 6, UOB group chief financial officer Lee Wai Fai said that Mr Wee’s combination of firmness and empathy for staff made a deep impact on him, and shaped his management style.
Mr Lee, who joined the bank in 1989, recalled one of his first encounters with Mr Wee as a junior officer. During a system migration in 2001 that affected branches, Mr Wee had noticed that branch staff were working late into the night.
“He found out that my project was the cause of it and called me to understand the problem. He was a no-nonsense man. He wanted to know the facts, understand what you’re going to do (to solve the problem) and (wanted you to) stop telling him long stories of the good things you have done,” said Mr Lee.
“I’ve lost a great mentor, someone who guided me for so long in my career. For all of us who had worked under him, his legacy will live on.”