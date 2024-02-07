The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
Lianhe Zaobao
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: The final farewell for Wee Cho Yaw
Staff of UOB and its subsidiaries gathered at the UOB Plaza Atrium to say their final goodbyes to their former chief executive and chairman, in a memorial session held at the bank he spent a significant part of his life moulding.
Updated
46 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
Twitter
FB Messenger
Email
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/y5SK
The hearse carrying the body of Mr Wee leaving the UOB Plaza Atrium after a memorial session on Feb 7, 2024.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
UOB employees paying their respects to Mr Wee at the UOB Plaza Atrium on Feb 7, 2024. People began gathering from 1pm, and the hearse arrived at about 3.10pm after a 30 minute delay due to traffic conditions.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
A staff member wipes the windshield of the hearse at Woodlands Memorial on Feb 7, 2024.
ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Family members and friends following in procession as the hearse bearing the body of Mr Wee departs from Woodlands Memorial on Feb 7, 2024.
ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Mr Wee Ee Cheong, carrying his father's portrait, boards the hearse before departing Woodlands Memorial on Feb 7, 2024.
ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
UOB staff and members of the public gathering in droves to pay their final respects to Mr Wee at UOB Plaza Atrium on Feb 7, 2024.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
More than 500 employees of UOB and its subsidiaries gathering to pay their final respects to Mr Wee at UOB Plaza Atrium on Feb 7, 2024.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
UOB employees at the memorial session at UOB Plaza Atrium on Feb 7, 2024. The funeral director made short remarks to thank the staff before a minute of silence was observed.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Family members of Mr Wee bowing to thank UOB employees and members of the public at UOB Plaza Atrium on Feb 7, 2024.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
UOB staff gathering to pay their final respects to Mr Wee at UOB Plaza Atrium on Feb 7, 2024. Some said they would remember Mr Wee as a supportive boss who made time and effort to know his employees.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
UOB employees taking three bows as a final mark of respect as the hearse leaves UOB Plaza Atrium on Feb 7, 2024.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Members of the public lining the road to catch a glimpse of the hearse of Mr Wee at UOB Plaza Atrium on Feb 7, 2024.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
The hearse of Mr Wee arrives at the Mandai Crematorium on Feb 7, 2024.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top