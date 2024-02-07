In Pictures: The final farewell for Wee Cho Yaw

Staff of UOB and its subsidiaries gathered at the UOB Plaza Atrium to say their final goodbyes to their former chief executive and chairman, in a memorial session held at the bank he spent a significant part of his life moulding.

Updated
46 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
The hearse carrying the body of Mr Wee leaving the UOB Plaza Atrium after a memorial session on Feb 7, 2024. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
UOB employees paying their respects to Mr Wee at the UOB Plaza Atrium on Feb 7, 2024. People began gathering from 1pm, and the hearse arrived at about 3.10pm after a 30 minute delay due to traffic conditions. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
A staff member wipes the windshield of the hearse at Woodlands Memorial on Feb 7, 2024. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Family members and friends following in procession as the hearse bearing the body of Mr Wee departs from Woodlands Memorial on Feb 7, 2024. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Mr Wee Ee Cheong, carrying his father's portrait, boards the hearse before departing Woodlands Memorial on Feb 7, 2024. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
UOB staff and members of the public gathering in droves to pay their final respects to Mr Wee at UOB Plaza Atrium on Feb 7, 2024. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
More than 500 employees of UOB and its subsidiaries gathering to pay their final respects to Mr Wee at UOB Plaza Atrium on Feb 7, 2024. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
UOB employees at the memorial session at UOB Plaza Atrium on Feb 7, 2024. The funeral director made short remarks to thank the staff before a minute of silence was observed. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Family members of Mr Wee bowing to thank UOB employees and members of the public at UOB Plaza Atrium on Feb 7, 2024. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
UOB staff gathering to pay their final respects to Mr Wee at UOB Plaza Atrium on Feb 7, 2024. Some said they would remember Mr Wee as a supportive boss who made time and effort to know his employees. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
UOB employees taking three bows as a final mark of respect as the hearse leaves UOB Plaza Atrium on Feb 7, 2024. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Members of the public lining the road to catch a glimpse of the hearse of Mr Wee at UOB Plaza Atrium on Feb 7, 2024. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
The hearse of Mr Wee arrives at the Mandai Crematorium on Feb 7, 2024. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top