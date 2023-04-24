I was scared for myself and my children: O.K. Lim’s ex-personal assistant testifies

SINGAPORE - The former personal assistant of Singapore former oil tycoon Lim Oon Kuin, also known as O.K. Lim, who faces cheating and forgery charges, recounted she was “honestly very scared” for herself and her children because she had taken instructions to create false documents for a deal that had not taken place.

Madam Serene Seng, 61, who had worked at Hin Leong Trading for close to 30 years and whose last position was manager of corporate affairs, broke down in court as she testified against her former boss on Monday.

According to the prosecution, Lim, through his employees, had cheated HSBC by claiming that Hin Leong had entered into two contracts to sell oil to China Aviation Oil (Singapore), or CAO, and Unipec Singapore, and submitting two invoice financing applications premised on those transactions.

In fact, the two transactions were fabrications concocted on Lim’s directions, and the invoice financing applications were supported by forged or fabricated documentation.

As a result, HSBC was dishonestly induced into disbursing US$111.6 million (S$149 million) to Hin Leong, the prosecutors said.

On day seven of Lim’s trial, Madam Seng testified she had given instructions to other Hin Leong staff to create fake documents relating to a transaction with Unipec Singapore.

On April 20, she testified that in relation to the Unipec discounting request, Lim had told her he was about to close a deal with Unipec, but he wanted to discount the receivables first.

When asked to recall the words used by Lim, her answer in Mandarin translates as “we can use the invoice and send it to the bank and collect the money from the bank first”.

Madam Seng had also testified how she used another signature of hers to sign on the bill of lading that was submitted as a supporting document for the Unipec discounting request.

The purpose of these fake documents was to “discount the receivables” even though the shipment had not been delivered at the time the documents were made, she told the court on Monday during an examination-in-chief by deputy chief prosecutor Christopher Ong.

Discounting refers to accounts receivable financing, where a seller “sells” unpaid invoices to a financial institution and typically receives a slightly discounted upfront payment. This means that the seller would receive payment from the buyer only at a later date.

If the discounting application was approved, HSBC would pay Hin Leong the invoice amount and charge a fee for the transaction.

But Lim’s defence counsel cast doubts on the prosecution’s third witness’ recollection of what Lim had said to her around March 19 in relation to the Unipec transaction and discounting request.

Senior Counsel Davinder Singh of Davinder Singh Chambers, who is representing Lim, said in his cross-examination of Madam Seng’s testimony: “You’ve already agreed that you remember broadly what Mr Lim said. Your recollection is based on what Mr Lim broadly said, and your own belief of what his own intentions and objectives were. Correct?”

Madam Seng replied: “I don’t agree because it was so clear to me Mr Lim’s instruction to discount the Unipec receivables earlier when the shipment has not occurred.”