Hin Leong founder OK Lim stands trial for cheating, instigating forgery; pleads not guilty

SINGAPORE - Singapore prosecutors on Tuesday opened the criminal trial of insolvent Hin Leong founder Lim Oon Kuin, better known as O.K. Lim, who faces a total of 130 charges involving US$2.7 billion (S$3.6 billion) in alleged fraudulent loans disbursed.

In what they called “one of the world’s largest collapses of an oil trading firm”, prosecutors alleged that 16 banks in Singapore have suffered US$291.9 million in “actual monetary loss” out of the US$2.7 billion in loans that they were allegedly duped into extending to Hin Leong by Lim. The losses are part of the alleged US$3.5 billion debt owed by Hin Leong to the 23 banks.

On Tuesday, prosecutors proceeded on three of the 130 charges - two cheating charges and one charge of instigating forgery for the purpose of cheating. The remaining 127 charges will be dealt with later. If Lim is convicted, these will likely be taken into consideration for the purposes of sentencing.

The 81-year-old former oil tycoon, who pleaded not guilty to the three charges in Mandarin, was allowed by the State Court to sit throughout the trial as he is unable to stand due to medical issues.

According to the prosecution’s opening statements, Lim, through his employees, had cheated HSBC by claiming that Hin Leong had entered into two contracts to sell oil to China Aviation Oil (Singapore) (CAO) and Unipec Singapore (Unipec) respectively, and submitting two invoice financing applications premised on those transactions.

In fact, the two transactions were complete fabrications concocted on Lim’s directions, and the invoice financing applications were supported by forged or fabricated documentation. As a result, HSBC was dishonestly induced into disbursing US$111.6 million to Hin Leong, prosecutors said.

Specifically, on March 19, 2020, two accounts executives of the Hin Leong banker department - Hng Shiau Siang and Soh Bee Feng - had sent e-mails to HSBC’s commodity & structured trade finance department in support of a discounting application concerning a sale of oil by Hin Leong to CAO. The firm was to pay US$56 million to Hin Leong on April 17 that year.

Discounting refers to accounts receivable financing, where a seller “sells” unpaid invoices to a financial institution, and typically receives a slightly discounted up-front payment. This means that the seller would only receive payment from the buyer at a later date. If the discounting application was approved, HSBC would pay Hin Leong the invoice amount and charge a fee for the transaction.

But the CAO transaction did not exist, and Hin Leong’s application was supported by alleged false documents e-mailed to HSBC.

Further, on March 20 and 23, 2020, Soh Bee Feng had allegedly sent e-mails to HSBC in support of another discounting application concerning a purported sale of oil by Hin Leong to Unipec, for which Unipec was to pay US$55.8 million to Hin Leong on May 4, 2020. Again, this transaction did not exist, and the application was supported by forged or false documents e-mailed to HSBC.

On April 8, 2020, Hin Leong notified HSBC that it was facing liquidity issues, and requested a standstill agreement with its lenders.

On April 12, Lim and his children, Ms Lim Huey Ching and Mr Lim Chee Meng, held a teleconference call with HSBC and claimed that due to “miscommunication” within Hin Leong, the discounting applications for oil sales to CAO and Unipec had been mistakenly submitted to HSBC when in fact, the deals had not materialised.

On April 20, HSBC wrote to CAO and Unipec respectively, notifying them of the discounting applications submitted by Hin Leong, and demanding payment of the outstanding sums under the respective invoices.

But CAO and Unipec said that they had not entered into these alleged transactions with Hin Leong, and had no record of them. HSBC then lodged a police report on April 21, 2020.

The five-strong prosecution, led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Christopher Ong, has lined up 28 witnesses including Hin Leong employees Serene Seng Hui Choo and Freddy Tan Jie Ren, as well as representatives from CAO, Unipec, Universal Terminal Singapore Services, and Ocean Tankers.