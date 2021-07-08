Gulf Oil buys Hin Leong shipping arm's lubricant plant for $48.6 million

Along with Hin Leong, Ocean Tankers came under full judicial management in August 2020.
Along with Hin Leong, Ocean Tankers came under full judicial management in August 2020.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE MAPS
Senior Business Correspondent
  • Published
    58 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - A unit of Indian conglomerate Hinduja Group has acquired several assets from bankrupt Hin Leong Trading's shipping arm Ocean Tankers for US$36 million plus inventory, The Straits Times understands.

Ernst & Young (EY), the judicial manager of Ocean Tankers, told ST on Thursday morning (July 8) that the sale of Ocean Tankers' lubricant business, including its lubricant blending plant, storage tank farm, terminal facility in Tuas and certain other assets, to Gulf Asia-Pacific has been completed.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 