SINGAPORE - The family of Mr Tan Yeow Khoon, former executive chairman of delisted logistics company Cogent Holdings, is acquiring collapsed Hin Leong founder Lim Oon Kuin's good class bungalow (GCB) in Second Avenue for $33.39 million.

The purchase of the Bukit Timah property is being made by Mr Tan's wife Ng Poh Choo.