TikTok is changing the way books are recommended and sold

This represents a profound shift for readers, authors and publishers

The Economist

BookTok, TikTok’s community of users who comment on books, is among the largest communities on the app. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PEXELS
Updated
38 sec ago
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

First, the camera pans across eight books arrayed with hundreds of sticky tabs, flaunting that they have been closely read and meticulously annotated. Next, a description runs across the screen: “Books I would sell my soul to read again for the first time.” The music crescendoes, and a manicured hand reveals the books’ covers in time with the beat, featuring authors including Simone de Beauvoir, Elena Ferrante and Sally Rooney.

The user, who is called “buryme.withmybooks”, does not say why she likes them, but that does not matter. On TikTok, hyperbole is the name of the social media game. Around 9.3 million people have watched the video and almost 400,000 people have saved it for future reference.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top