HeadSTart: Pay v seniority in a job | Should you take a sabbatical?

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Pay is obviously an important factor when we are deciding whether to accept a job offer. However, as I have learnt during the past few years in the workforce, there are other considerations as important as money, such as opportunities for career growth. My colleague Hong Yi in his latest askST Jobs column looks at how to choose between a job with higher pay or one with more seniority, which should – but doesn’t always – help you advance in your career.

If salary is still the top priority, we could aim for those high-paying, in-demand jobs, such as those in tech. But what if we don’t have the right skills or degree – which would take years to acquire? Then it’s off to boot camp for you. These intensive and short-term courses are catching on among job seekers as a shortcut to a new career and a potential salary increase. But as Hong Yi points out in his article on boot camps, there are a few things you should consider before signing up.

On the other hand, a break from working could be on your mind – a nice sabbatical to pursue further studies or just personal interests. Sabbaticals seem attractive but they also come with opportunity costs. Careful financial planning is required, and there is also the tricky question of whether you should mention these stints in your future job applications. Assistant business editor Joanna Seow tells us more, having just returned to work after a sabbatical year in the United States.

Have you taken a sabbatical, and how did you spend the time away from work? Tell me more at headstart@sph.com.sg

Have a good week ahead!