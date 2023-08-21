Invest Talk Podcast: Learning from wealthy investors during a tricky 2023

Synopsis: Every third Monday of the month, hosts Lee Su Shyan and Ven Sreenivasan - both associate editors and senior columnists at The Straits Times - offer you an extra edge in managing your hard-earned money.
In this episode, Su Shyan discusses with Kevin Teng, CEO, WRISE Wealth Management Singapore, about where wealthy investors are putting their money and what we can learn from them.
Highlights (click/tap above):
2:40 Where have some of these wealthy investors been putting their money?
3:48 Some family offices use a structure called the Variable Capital Company: How it works
5:02 What’s happening with private equity and venture capital markets?
6:30 How has the investment landscape changed in the last six months, and a year ago?
7:45 What mindset should investors have?
8:30 Are Asian investors putting more into Asia?
11.23 How do wealthy investors see the rest of 2023?
Produced by: Lee Su Shyan (sushyan@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, and Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
---
---
---
