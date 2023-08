SINGAPORE - When I told friends and colleagues last year that my children and I would be moving to the United States to accompany my husband, who was on a year of studies, the most common reaction was: “Wah, enjoy your holiday!”

Just a couple were sympathetic. One friend, who also has two young kids, expressed concern about how I was going to juggle the roles of caregiver, homeschool teacher and housekeeper since we were not going to enroll the girls in school there.