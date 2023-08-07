Financial sector to get up to $150m boost in tech and innovation under MAS scheme

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s financial sector will receive a boost to its tech and innovation efforts with support from a renewed scheme that will see up to $150 million in grants for projects.

The Financial Sector Technology and Innovation (FSTI) Scheme, which the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said has been renewed on Monday for three years, is aimed at accelerating and strengthening innovation by supporting projects that involve the use of cutting-edge technologies.

It is also a reflection of the MAS’ commitment to promoting a vibrant technology ecosystem for the financial sector.

The scheme, in place from August 2023 to March 2026, will help fund several projects, including those under three new tracks aimed at promoting a strong culture of innovation and more experimentation as well as the adoption of environmental, social and governance (ESG) tech and fintech solutions.

The Enhanced Centre of Excellence track, formerly known as the Innovation Labs track, will see its scope of grant funding expanded to include corporate venture capital (CVC) entities, at funding support of up to 50 per cent of qualifying expenses, capped at $2 million per project.

This will allow CVCs to identify and nurture the next generation of start-ups. The funding will enable CVCs to offer strong mentorship and support to help start-ups scale and develop resilient and viable business models.

Previously, the Innovation Labs track provided support to financial institutions, including companies and banks such as DBS and Deloitte, to set up innovation labs.

Under the Innovation Acceleration Track, MAS will conduct open calls for the use of innovative technologies in industry use cases. Grant funding will be provided to support actual trial and commercialisation.

The MAS said it “recognises the importance of partnering with the industry to support innovative fintech solutions arising from emerging technologies such as Web 3.0”.

To spur adoption of ESG fintech solutions, the ESG FinTech track seeks to support the development and deployment of projects that address ESG data, reporting, and analytics needs of the financial sector.

ESG usually refers to a framework used to assess an organisation’s business practices and performance on various sustainability and ethical issues.

The scheme will also continue to support advanced capability development and adoption in key areas such as artificial intelligence and data analytics (AIDA), and regulation technology (RegTech).