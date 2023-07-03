Singapore to have new measures to ringfence customers’ crypto assets: MAS

SINGAPORE – Digital asset firms licensed in Singapore not only have to segregate customers’ assets from their own, but hold them in a trust, the regulator said, following a public consultation on proposed rules for the cryptocurrency sector.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Monday said there was broad support for digital payment token (DPT) service providers to safeguard customers’ monies.

Under the proposed rules, firms will have to conduct daily reconciliation of customers’ assets, keep proper records, as well as maintain access and operational controls to customers’ DPTs in Singapore.

They will also have to ensure that the custody function is operationally independent of other business units. A custodian in finance is a specific entity that holds customers’ assets for safekeeping.

Licensed crypto companies will have to provide clear disclosures to customers on the risks involved in having their assets held by the service provider.

MAS also plans to restrict DPT service providers from facilitating lending or staking of their retail customers’ tokens, as these activities are generally not suitable for retail public.

Staking is the process in which crypto companies lend digital tokens to other firms in the sector to earn large amounts of interest.

Crypto firms can continue to provide such activities for their institutional and accredited investors.

The regulator said the new measures come after its public consultation in October 2022, when it had asked for feedback as the regulator sought to put in place safeguards for retail investors.

It is now seeking public feedback on the draft legislative amendments to the Payment Services Regulations here to put these requirements into effect.