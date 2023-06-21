MAS proposes framework for use of digital money in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Digital money has the potential to facilitate more efficient transactions and enhance financial inclusion, especially in today’s world of rapid digitalisation, but is not without its challenges.

On Wednesday (June 21), the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) launched a whitepaper proposing standards for the use of such digital assets, in order to establish common protocol and conditions for its use.

Digital assets refer to the digital representation of value, including ownership of financial or real economy assets. The digital monies covered under the whitepaper include central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), tokenised bank deposits and potentially well-regulated stablecoins.

Unlike cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, which are more volatile, such digital monies are usually pegged to a real-world currency, commodity or financial institution, and are thus generally considered more stable.

The MAS whitepaper lays out a set of requirements to protect the use of such assets as a medium of exchange, and provides a technical overview of Purpose Bound Money (PBM).

This comes as financial institutions and fintech companies in Singapore take steps towards the use of digital assets. Some of these companies include household names such as Amazon and Grab.

While the use of such assets can help businesses and companies make trade finance more secure, such as by guarding against fraud, it also has potential to serve consumers directly.

For example, for individuals, this type of digital money can potentially be used for online shopping and pre-payments, such as allowing customers to pay the seller only when items are delivered; and for paying for a house at stipulated times, such as when construction hits certain milestones.

PBMs are a form of tokenised digital currency that is limited in how it can be used. In simple terms, a PBM can be imagined as a voucher of sorts - where users can safely exchange value without directly transferring funds.

Crucially, the paper explains how PBMs can be designed such that money is transferred only upon fulfillment of goods or services, and can be used to protect both consumers and merchants.

In the whitepaper, the MAS said that PBM features the use of a common protocol that is designed to work with different ledger technology and forms of money. It “enables money to be directed to a specific purpose without requiring money itself to be programmed”.

PBM refers to a protocol that specifies the conditions within which underlying digital money can be used.