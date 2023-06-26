Regulators must collaborate to manage generative AI, digital assets risks: Heng Swee Keat

SINGAPORE - Regulators worldwide must collaborate to manage the risks to financial stability from new technologies such as generative AI and digital currencies, said Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

While financial technology and generative AI hold great promise, they can be exploited to cause widespread disruption, said Mr Heng said on Monday in Zurich, Switzerland.

Generative AI refers to deep-learning models, such as ChatGPT, that can generate high-quality text, images, and other content based on the data they were trained on.

“Rapid innovation can also result in rapid derailment if we do not manage its risks well,” he said, speaking to the Point Zero Forum, an annual policy and technology dialogue between central banks, regulators, and industry leaders.

The forum is jointly organised by the Swiss State Secretariat for International Finance and Elevandi, a company set up by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to foster an open dialogue between the public and private sectors to advance fintech in the digital economy.

“I am glad to see that we have central banks, regulators, entrepreneurs and industry leaders in the room today. By pooling our perspectives and expertise, we can better shape fintech to be a force for good,” said Mr Heng, who is also the Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies.

Fintech has improved access to banking services and brought greater convenience to consumers. Meanwhile, blockchain-inspired technologies allow peer-to-peer transfers of digital money without intermediaries, he added.

Fintech can also help bridge the funding gap for sustainable investments needed to save the planet, he noted.

Generative AI, as a general purpose technology, will have a pervasive application and is expected to be particularly game-changing for the services industry.

However, there is a need to address threats like online scams and fraud and the risk of these innovations being exploited by malicious actors to manipulate markets and launder money, Mr Heng said.

He said regulators and industry leaders should focus their attention on fostering the safe and responsible use of AI, anchor their commitment to sustainability and the green transition, as well as build and renew trust for cross border digital finance.

Singapore has already taken some steps to build a safe and responsible AI ecosystem.

In 2018, the MAS co-developed the Fairness, Ethics, Accountability, Transparency (FEAT) principles with the financial industry to provide guidance on the responsible use of AI by financial institutions.

More recently, the Veritas Consortium, led by the MAS and involving 31 industry players, was formed to translate and operationalise the FEAT principles.