Singapore's growth outlook for 2022 dented but not derailed by war in Ukraine: MAS

SINGAPORE - The mayhem caused by the war in Ukraine has dented trade-dependent Singapore's growth outlook, but the Republic's major easing of Covid-19 curbs will allow the domestic economy to pick up some of the slack, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Thursday (April 28).

MAS, hence, maintained its forecast for the Singapore economy to grow by between 3 per cent and 5 per cent this year, barring further disruptions caused by the Ukraine war or a severe worsening of the pandemic.

"The projected growth outcome represents a moderation from the 7.6 per cent expansion in 2021, but would still be above trend for the second consecutive year," MAS said in its biannual macroeconomic review report.

The central bank said Russia's invasion of Ukraine has mainly hit supplies of commodities such as food grains, oil and gas, and industrial metals - stoking inflation worldwide.

"Supply shocks arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict have introduced renewed uncertainties surrounding the outlook for the rest of the year, at a time when global supply chain frictions arising from the pandemic have yet to be fully resolved."

MAS said the supply-driven price shocks are eroding real incomes and could depress demand for goods and services, and investment flows.

For instance, the Business Optimism Index compiled by the Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau dipped slightly in the second quarter of 2022 to 5.35 percentage points, from 5.91 in the previous quarter, primarily due to the geopolitical uncertainty from the war in Ukraine exacerbating risks of global supply chain disruptions.

Also, inflation in Singapore spiked to a 10-year high in March, resulting in an aggressive tightening of monetary policy by the MAS earlier this month to cap the surge in prices.

However, MAS' confidence that the economy remains on track to grow by 3 per cent to 5 per cent, as projected by the Ministry of Trade and Industry, comes from Singapore's resolve to live with Covid-19.

The policy led to a major easing of domestic safe management measures and border restrictions at the end of March, boosting hopes of a revival of Singapore's retail and travel-related industries.

"Reduced restrictions will bring forward the projected recovery in the domestic-oriented and travel-related sectors to the second quarter, earlier than the previous expectation of the second half of this year," MAS said.

"The drivers of growth should broaden to the domestic-oriented and travel-related clusters over the course of this year. Accordingly, sectors which bore the brunt of the pandemic are projected to stage a more decisive recovery and contribute more significantly to gross domestic product growth in 2022 compared with last year," MAS added.

Still, higher input costs could curtail manufacturing here, while high inflation and weaker confidence could also restrain domestic consumption and investment, MAS warned.