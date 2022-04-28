Consumer-facing sectors in S'pore get a boost; manufacturing, modern services see slowdown

SINGAPORE - Domestic-oriented sectors finally got a boost in the first quarter of this year, buoyed by the gradual easing of Covid-19 restrictions, according to a review by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) released on Thursday (April 28).

But other segments, like manufacturing and modern services, lost some momentum and contracted instead.

Domestic-oriented activities remained generally lacklustre in the last quarter of 2021, weighed down by renewed tightening of Covid-19 safe management measures, MAS said.

But as social restrictions were slowly eased from the end of last year, food and beverage sales expanded and grew further in 2022.

Sales of both restaurant and food catering services also rose strongly.

Meanwhile, the land transport sector grew in the first quarter of this year, as public transport ridership picked up, with half of the employees who were working from home starting to return to the office.

But retail sales contracted January to February this year, after an increase in the last three months of last year, on the back of weaker sales at supermarkets, provisions and sundry shops, as people dined out instead.

"In general, the retail sector has outperformed the other consumer-facing industries over the last two years, in part reflecting the shift in demand towards essential and durable goods and away from high-touch services during the pandemic," MAS noted.

The much-beleaguered construction sector also returned to growth in the first quarter of the year, after border restrictions on migrant workers were eased from late February, alongside some improvement in the supply of construction materials.

But the key manufacturing industry saw industrial production contract, contributing to most of the slowdown in gross domestic product in the first three months of the year.

Industrial production was mainly weighed down by the biomedical and transport engineering clusters, while electronics output surged, supported by strong global demand for semiconductors used in data centres and 5G products.

Growth in the modern services sector also slowed, led by a decline in the information and communications sector due to lower out-turns in games publishing activities.

Likewise, expansion in the finance and insurance sector moderated from its growth in the last quarter of 2021, dragged down by the fund management and insurance segments.