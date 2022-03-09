Economists keep S'pore's growth forecast but inflation, Ukraine crisis threaten outlook: MAS poll

SINGAPORE - Private economists kept their forecast for Singapore's economic growth unchanged for this year but see accelerating inflation and the Russia-Ukraine conflict threatening that outlook, according to a central bank survey released on Wednesday (March 9).

The latest quarterly survey by the Monetary Authority of Singapore was sent out on Feb 17, with all responses received after the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine on Feb 24, MAS noted.

The economists who responded hiked their projection for Singapore's consumer prices by a big margin.

The median forecast for overall inflation for 2022 was raised to 3.6 per cent from 2.1 per cent in the December survey. The prediction for core inflation - which excludes private transport and housing rental costs - rose to 2.7 per cent from 1.8 per cent previously.

MAS in January had raised its core inflation forecast to a range of 2 per cent to 3 per cent and overall inflation to 2.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent.

The most cited downside risk to Singapore's growth outlook was the sharper-than-expected rise in inflation driven mainly by higher energy and food prices, with an associated increase in the pace of monetary policy tightening by major central banks.

This was cited as a downside risk by 94.5 per cent of respondents, and ranked as the top threat to outlook by 38.9 per cent.

Geopolitical tensions from the Russia-Ukraine conflict was the second-biggest downside risk cited in the poll.

The third-ranked downside risk was a further deterioration in the Covid-19 situation, and an associated re-tightening in public health measures.

The economists were also polled on the upside risks to Singapore's growth outlook.

The prospect of borders being re-opened to international travel again emerged as the biggest such factor.

This was followed by a stronger-than-expected expansion in manufacturing, then stronger economic growth in China, driven for instance by policy easing.