S’pore core inflation edges up to 3.3% in October, breaking streak of slower price increases

SINGAPORE – Core consumer prices in Singapore picked up in October after rising at a slower pace for several months, owing to higher inflation for services and retail goods and an increase in electricity and gas costs.

Official data on Nov 23 showed that core inflation, which excludes private transport and accommodation costs to better reflect the expenses of Singapore households, stood at 3.3 per cent year on year in October.

This was higher than the 3 per cent seen in September, and the 3.1 per cent median estimate from economists polled by Bloomberg.

The increase in core inflation broke a five-month-long streak of core consumer prices rising at a slower pace.

Meanwhile, overall or headline inflation edged up to 4.7 per cent year on year in October, from 4.1 per cent in September.

This reflected higher private transport inflation as car prices rose at a faster pace, as well as the rise in core inflation, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

The figure was slightly higher than economists’ median forecast of 4.5 per cent.

Data showed that private transport inflation rose the most, jumping to 11.7 per cent in October from 8.5 per cent in September.

Services inflation stood at 3.4 per cent, up from September’s 3.1 per cent, mainly due to a larger increase in holiday expenses. Tuition and other fees, as well as outpatient and hospital services costs, also rose at a faster pace.

Inflation for retail and other goods inched up from 0.9 per cent in September to 1.6 per cent in October as the prices of personal care products and medical goods rose more strongly. Clothing and footwear prices fell at a slower pace.

Electricity and gas costs rose by 1.8 per cent in October due to higher tariffs, compared with September, when they fell 1.4 per cent.

Food inflation eased due to smaller increases in the prices of non-cooked food and prepared meals, and accommodation inflation similarly dipped due to a moderation in the pace of increase in housing rents.

On a month-on-month basis, which represents how much momentum there still is in prices, core consumer prices rose 0.4 per cent in October, while overall prices rose 0.2 per cent.

MAS and MTI said that global crude oil prices have been volatile, falling sharply in recent weeks after rising earlier.

“Meanwhile, global prices for most food commodities, as well as intermediate and final manufactured goods, have continued to moderate. These factors, alongside the stronger Singapore dollar trade-weighted exchange rate, should further temper Singapore’s import cost pressures in the quarters ahead,” they added.