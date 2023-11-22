Ensuring public services are efficiently run helps keep costs down for S’pore households: PM Lee

SINGAPORE – The Republic’s strategy for moderating the cost of living for all households is to make sure that essential public services are efficiently run and cost-effective, while ensuring the Government stays lean and efficient, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

This approach includes requiring public service providers to break even, which puts pressure on them to likewise be efficient and keep their costs down, he added at the opening of NTUC’s National Delegates’ Conference on Nov 22.

At the same time, the Government recognises that some households will need help, and it provides this in the form of cash or vouchers such as U-Save rebates, public transport vouchers and GST vouchers. Some households will get up to $9,000 of direct help in this financial year, he noted.

Singapore’s targeted help is the better way compared to other countries’ approach of across-the-board subsidies for public services, said PM Lee.

This is as households that benefit the most from across-the-board subsidies are the ones that use the most water or electricity, and which are usually not needy households, he said.

“Also if I subsidise it across the board then households will have no incentive... to conserve because they don’t bear the proper cost,” he added.

His remarks came as Singaporeans face recent fee hikes that will accentuate pocket book concerns.

National water agency PUB announced in September that the price of water will rise in two steps from April 2024, to cost 50 cents more per cubic m by April 2025.

Electricity tariffs have also climbed from 27.74 cents per kWh to 28.7 cents per kWh for October to December, due to higher fuel and operating costs. Electricity prices are reviewed every quarter based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority.

On Nov 7, Parliament debated a motion filed by the Workers’ Party that urged the Government to relook its policies to help Singaporeans cope with rising costs.

While opposition MPs contended that the country is facing “a cost-of-living crisis” and needed to undertake structural reform, the ruling party emphasised that the Government has been renewing its policies, and that it has been doing more to cushion the impact of rising prices on Singaporeans.

MPs on both sides agreed that rising costs are a concern and that aid must be given to those who need it. PAP MPs voted in favour of an amended motion that acknowledged that cost of living is a global concern, and which called on the Government to continue pursuing policies that lower such pressures on Singaporeans without undermining fiscal sustainability and burdening future generations.

During the debate, Acting Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat refuted Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai’s charge that the Government’s model for public services is profit-seeking, citing how the Government greatly subsidises public transport operations.