Plunge in Singapore retail sales deepens to 52.1% in May on circuit breaker measures

SINGAPORE - Singapore retail sales in May suffered their biggest year-on-year fall since record-keeping began in 1986 amid a second month of circuit breaker measures, but the worst may be over for retailers, with the economy's phased reopening.

Takings at the till plunged by 52.1 per cent year on year, after sinking a revised 40.3 per cent in May, according to data released by the Department of Statistics on Friday (July 3). Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales fell 45.2 per cent.

This makes for 16 straight months that retail sales have dropped.

May, however, is likely to be the cruellest month for retailers, with sales set to begin recovering as Singapore's partial lockdown began gradually lifting on June 2.

Month on month and seasonally adjusted, retail turnover dropped 21.5 per cent from April. Excluding motor vehicles, sales declined 20.1 per cent.

Like in April, only two categories of retail sales saw growth in May. With essential services remaining open, sales at supermarkets and hypermarkets rose 56.1 per cent, while those of minimarts and convenience stores rose 9.1 per cent.

With all food and beverage establishments still only allowed to operate on a takeaway or delivery basis in May, takings in this category fell 50.1 per cent, a slight improvement from the 52.7 per cent drop in April.

Restaurants again bore the blunt, with sales diving 68.7 per cent year on year. Revenue dropped 45.1 per cent for food caterers and 41.4 per cent for cafes, food courts and other eating places. Meanwhile, fast food outlets also saw a decline of 20.5 per cent in sales.

The estimated total sales value of F&B services stood at $430 million, with online sales making up about 44.6 per cent.

Estimated total retail takings in May was about $1.8 billion, with online sales making up around 24.5 per cent, higher than April's 17.8 per cent as more people went online to shop.