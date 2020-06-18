Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening: All you need to know from June 19

SINGAPORE - Singapore moves into phase two of reopening the economy on Friday (June 19).

Businesses are putting in place safety measures and making adjustments as they get ready to welcome customers, and government service centres and libraries are among the public facilities set to reopen progressively.

"Phase two is a significant step in moving towards a new 'Covid-19-safe' normal," said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong.

From eateries and retail shops to tuition centres and sports facilities, here's all you need to know about phase two from June 19 and what you can do to stay safe.

Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening: What you can do from June 19



A range of restrictions will be eased to allow more business and social activities to resume. PHOTOS: ST FILE, KUA CHEE SIONG, LIM YAOHUI



Most businesses and social activities will be allowed to resume from Friday. The announcement comes about two weeks after phase one started on June 2.

Under phase two, retail outlets will be allowed to reopen with safe distancing measures in place, and food and beverage (F&B) dine-in will also be allowed, although there must not be more than five diners per table.

Find out what other activities will be able to resume.

Dining in, shopping, swimming and more: How safe are these activities as Singapore enters phase 2?



The new default approach is for most activities to be allowed to resume. PHOTO: ST FILE



With phase two of reopening due to start in two days, a range of restrictions will be eased, and the new default approach is for most activities to be allowed to resume. But this comes with some risks.

The risk of any activity is tied to how it is conducted, experts say. To gauge whether something is safe, factors to keep in mind include: crowds, close contact and enclosed spaces; communication; cleanliness; and the duration of an activity and diversity of contacts.

Government service centres, libraries among more public facilities to reopen progressively in phase 2



Libraries, museums and exhibition spaces will not resume operations immediately on June 19, but reopen progressively over phase two instead. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



More public spaces will progressively be made accessible again, including public libraries, various government service centres and common areas in public housing estates such as playgrounds and fitness corners.

However, programmes and activities which require physical presence will resume in small groups with reduced density, intensity and duration.

No more food sampling or product testing: What to expect when retail outlets reopen in phase 2



Establishments required to comply with strict safety measures include malls, supermarkets and stand-alone stores. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Retail establishments, which will be allowed to open physical stores on Friday (June 19), will have to adhere to strict safety measures including occupancy limits, frequent cleaning and disinfection of common areas, and implementation of the Government's visitor check-in system SafeEntry.

Enterprise Singapore (ESG), the Housing Board (HDB), Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) released a joint advisory for retail establishments and lifestyle-related services on Tuesday detailing the guidelines and rules that business will have to follow.

Seating arrangements at hawker centres to change to align with phase 2 dine-in measures



Seats and tables will be marked out for dining groups of different sizes, of between one and five people. PHOTO: ST FILE



Seating arrangements at hawker centres will be changed to accommodate the new safe distancing measures for dine-in during phase two of the post-circuit breaker, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Tuesday (June 16).

The Government announced on Monday that dining in at food and beverage outlets, including at hawker centres, will be allowed from Friday, subject to safe distancing principles during this new phase.

Many restaurants to resume dine-in on June 19, but some caught unawares by phase 2 announcement



The Gyu Bar in Stevens Road is one of the restaurants that will be open for dine-in. PHOTO: THE GYU BAR



Many eateries say they are ready to seat diners again on Friday (June 19 ) after a thorough cleaning of their premises.

Restaurateur Karen Cheng said all her three Japanese outlets - Sushi Kimura in Palais Renaissance, Ichigo Ichie in Robertson Quay and The Gyu Bar in Stevens Road - will be open for dine-in.

Tuition and enrichment centres to cut class sizes and tweak lesson schedules



A tutor during a livestreaming session with a Secondary 3 physics student on March 31, 2020. PHOTO: ST FILE



Tuition and other private enrichment centres will implement additional safety measures, including reducing class sizes and rescheduling some lessons, before they are allowed to resume operating from Friday as Singapore moves to phase two of reopening.

Private or home-based tuition, and piano, dance and drama lessons are examples of classes that can resume with the reopening. Singing or voice training classes will not be allowed.

Increased safety measures at sports facilities as demand surges



All EnergyOne gyms within Safra clubs will have self-disinfecting coating applied to equipment and commonly touched surfaces. PHOTO: SAFRA



Sports facilities here are enhancing safety measures and hygiene protocols in preparation for reopening on Friday (June 19).

These venues, which include stadiums, swimming complexes, sports halls, hard courts, gyms, fitness studios and bowling centres, were on Monday given the green light to reopen in two days. This also applies to those located in condominiums, golf and country clubs.

CCAs to resume gradually in schools, group activities of up to 5 students for PE lessons





Schools will try to restart CCAs that can be conducted by coaches, instructors or CCA teachers through digital means. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



More school activities, including co-curricular activities (CCAs), will be allowed to resume as students from all levels will return to school daily from June 29.

CCAs will resume in stages as they are "essential elements of school experiences", said the Ministry of Education (MOE) in a statement on Wednesday (June 17).

The ministry said that schools will try to restart CCAs that can be conducted by coaches, instructors or CCA teachers through digital means. These include dance, computer programming, art and robotics.

MOM says maids can soon spend their rest days outside but should do so on a weekday





While maids can spend their rest days outside, they should seek the consent of their employers to do so on a weekday. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



As Singapore enters phase two of its reopening on Friday (June 19), domestic workers can once again meet up with their friends outside their place of residence.

But there are strict conditions, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Wednesday.

While they can spend their rest days outside, they should seek the consent of their employers to do so on a weekday, when public spaces are less crowded.

One visitor a day for nursing home residents allowed in phase 2; some activities for seniors to resume



Each nursing home resident will be allowed a maximum of two designated visitors to minimise the risk of infection. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Nursing home residents will be allowed to have one visitor a day for up to 30 minutes from Friday (June 19), when the second phase of reopening the economy starts.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced the details in a statement on Wednesday spelling out various measures to support seniors, such as the resumption of senior-centric activities and daycare services at most senior care centres and active ageing hubs.

The ministry said each nursing home resident will be allowed a maximum of two designated visitors to minimise the risk of infection within the nursing homes, though only one can visit each day.

Ikea to reopen on June 19 but fans of the store's meatballs have to wait a bit longer



Both of the Ikea stores at Alexandra and Tampines will also have shorter opening hours. PHOTO: IKEA SINGAPORE



While those looking to furnish their homes will be able to visit Swedish retailer Ikea come Friday (June 19), fans of the store's meatballs will have to wait a little longer to taste the popular signature dish.

The two Ikea stores in Alexandra and Tampines will reopen on Friday when phase two of the post-circuit breaker period begins, said Ikea Singapore in a statement on Wednesday.

However, its food operations, including its restaurants, bistros and food market, will remain closed until further notice.

SportSG introduces strict physical distancing measures ahead of reopening of sports facilities in phase 2



Operating capacity is restricted to 10 sq m per person, or a maximum of 50 people per facility. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



When sports facilities reopen on Friday (June 19), they will have to follow strict physical distancing measures announced by national sports agency Sport Singapore (SportSG) in an advisory issued on Wednesday (June 17).

Venues such as stadiums, swimming complexes, sports halls, hard courts, gyms, fitness studios, golf courses and bowling centres, including those in condominiums, golf and country clubs, are among the facilities that will be allowed to reopen in two days.

The operating capacity of these facilities is restricted to 10 sq m per person, or a maximum of 50 people per facility.

No grappling in MMA, no rugby tackles as sports resumes in Singapore





Kicking and punching are acceptable, but not grappling and restraining. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



No scrums, no grappling and no contact. Several sports will take on a very different look after Sport Singapore (SportSG) issued broad guidelines for the safe resumption of sporting activities on Wednesday (June 17).

These include limited contact for combat sports such as boxing and mixed martial arts. Kicking and punching are acceptable, but not grappling and restraining, while only non-contact shadow sparring and non-contact technical work with a coach, including using pads, paddles and shields, are allowed.

Singapore's Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and The Straits Times Athlete of the Year Constance Lien said the guidelines were within her expectations and those of her gym Evolve.

