Deep-tech firms spun off from NTU research worth $820m collectively

SINGAPORE – The pioneering research local firm ACM Biotech is undertaking with mRNA vaccines attests to the huge economic gains such ground-breaking companies can bring to Singapore.

ACM Biotech is just one of 70 deep-tech firms spun off from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) research since 2015, enterprises that are now collectively valued at around $820 million and armed with the potential to transform a host of sectors including healthcare, robotics and artificial intelligence.

Take the work of ACM Biotech, whose research aims to make for stabler mRNA vaccines that can be stored in typical refrigerators, unlike the minus 80 deg C cold needed to transport and store some Covid-19 mRNA vaccines during the pandemic.

It is trying to achieve this by developing a way to contain the mRNA in polymer to deliver to cells, rather than with tiny lipid particles used now, said chief executive and founder Madhavan Nallani on Thursday.

Dr Nallani added: “Our delivery is not limited to just mRNA vaccines. This could become an essential component for many therapeutics that can target different organs within the human body.”

The company’s research was highlighted at Thursday’s inaugural technology roadshow by NTUitive, an NTU business incubator.

Over 60 firms, comprising both the spin-offs linked to NTU’s intellectual property as well as other start-ups, showcased their advances to the public and prospective investors at the university’s Jurong West campus.

“Our regional competitors are growing their ecosystems. Hence, competition for talent and start-ups has intensified as countries worldwide recognise that start-ups are pivotal drivers of economic growth and jobs,” noted Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling, underscoring the need for Singapore to press on in its efforts to attract and nurture such firms.

Deep-tech companies will need targeted schemes and sustained support from an ecosystem of partners in particular due to the longer gestation time for the innovations they rely on, with NTUitive being one such partner, she said.

Ms Low, who is also Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, noted the range of initiatives already in place from various players to drive growth in entrepreneurship.

Enterprise Singapore, for example, regularly runs Deal Fridays, a series of themed pitching sessions to give early-stage start-ups opportunities to present their ideas to investors.

Over 50 start-ups in sectors ranging from space technology to property technology and food technology have presented pitches in these sessions this year, Ms Low added.