Tie-ups with big companies to give deep-tech start-ups a boost

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s entrepreneurs and start-ups in the deep-tech sector – which includes medical and clean technology – can draw on new collaborations with big corporations to bring their technology to market.

The Singapore Deep-Tech Alliance (SDTA), which helps start-ups that focus on sustainability, launched on Monday four different models of collaborations, whereby companies can work with SDTA to create a new start-up relevant to their business, bring an existing start-up to market, find solutions to their problems, or access protected technologies through SDTA’s network of alliance partners.

It announced the revamped venture-building programme at the Sustainable Innovation Asia 2023 event.

Ms Clara Chen, co-founding managing partner for commercial office at SDTA, said the programme would continue the company’s efforts to build a prosperous environment for deep-tech start-ups.

Deep tech refers to advanced technologies that are based on scientific discoveries or engineering innovations.

SDTA’s flagship event, Sustainable Innovation Asia brings partners together to collaborate and accelerate the process for sustainable development.

The venture-building programme is divided into five tracks: manufacturing, semiconductor, healthcare and energy, and climate technology, which is the overarching track.

Each venture track is led by a member of SDTA’s senior advisory board with experience in the field.

Entrepreneurs will be mentored by a board member and have access to the market through key alliance partners signed up with SDTA for the various models of collaboration.

These alliance partners include Lenovo and Panasonic. Start-ups will gain access to their technology, business and industry expertise.

SDTA said the start-ups will have the opportunity to receive investment and expertise from alliance partners, and be guided through the end-to-end process of taking an advanced technology from lab to market.

Mr Luuk Eliens, its co-founding managing partner, said SDTA hopes to build 50 companies over the next five years.

Entrepreneurs interested in climate technology in the manufacturing, semiconductor, healthcare and energy industries can submit their applications to SDTA by Aug 1 to be a part of the SDTA24 Cohort.