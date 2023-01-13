New initiative to train 900 people in deep tech, build support network for start-ups

SINGAPORE - A new talent initiative has been rolled out to train at least 900 people by 2025 for jobs in areas of deep-tech such as artificial intelligence (AI), biotech sciences and quantum technologies to bolster the burgeoning tech scene here.

Backed by the National Research Foundation (NRF), the Deep Tech Talent Central (DTTC) will link start-ups, industry players, students and mid-career switchers to new courses, projects, on-the-job training offers and opportunities within the industry to give Singapore an edge on the world stage.

The effort is led by SGInnovate, a national investment arm that supports businesses involved in high-tech engineering and innovation, such as developments in alternative food sources, material sciences and quantum computing.

SGInnovate describes the DTTC as a “one-stop talent gateway” to help deep-tech firms here tackle difficulties faced in the emerging sector. These include training, recruitment and finding business opportunities.

For starters, the DTTC will train more than 100 people who have a background in biomedical research under its Helix Immersion Programme to support biotech companies in need of talent, said SGInnovate on Friday.

Trainees will be placed with partner companies, where they will be given exposure to developing treatments for diseases with the help of biotech. They will also be assigned a mentor and eventually linked with partnering firms to boost recruitment here.

The DTTC also aims to partner at least 500 tech start-ups here, which, in turn, can tap its pool of existing partners - including government agencies and investors - to help firms that are just starting off, said a spokesman for SGInnovate.

SGInnovate’s executive director of talent, Ms Juliana Lim, said the DTTC is expected to bring more than 10,000 companies and talent together each year. The total funding given to the initiative was not disclosed.

Deputy Prime Minister and chairman of the NRF board Heng Swee Keat, who attended the launch of the DTTC on Friday evening, said the initiative made good use of the resources available in the burgeoning deep-tech space by sharing practices and opportunities.

The NRF has invested heavily in research and innovation, including the $25 billion Research, Innovation and Enterprise 2023 Plan, announced in 2020.

Deep-tech sectors here have also been making headway, with the local biotech sector seeing a sevenfold increase in funding, from US$86 million (S$110 million) in 2016 to more than US$790 million by September 2021, said SGInnovate.

To apply for the SGInnovate Helix Immersion Programme, visit sginnovate.com/apprenticeship/helix-programme