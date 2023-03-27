UK firms expand into S’pore through global incubator programme

SINGAPORE - Churning out alternatives to animal proteins can often be an expensive and lengthy process, but new software by British firm New Wave Biotech aims to make it faster and cheaper.

The firm is among eight British companies that are looking to expand into Singapore through a global incubator programme.

The Innovate UK Global Incubator Programme is a partnership between Singapore Deep-Tech Alliance (SDTA), a sustainability-focused venture builder, and national innovation agency Innovate UK.

Firms involved in the eight-month programme can join two immersion visits to Singapore and receive mentoring from sector experts.

Participating start-ups and businesses will get to work with Singapore’s businesses, universities, labs and investors to encourage them to deploy novel technology for manufacturing.

This includes using additive manufacturing, industrial Internet of Things, digital transformation, advanced sensors, robotics, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality within the advanced manufacturing sector, and applying the solutions across various industries such as food processing and agritech, automotive, aerospace, biomanufacturing and shipbuilding.

New Wave Biotech, which started in June 2022, helps sustainable alternative protein businesses optimise their production processes. They do this by using computer modelling to conduct virtual experiments and make improvements.

This helps sustainable alternative protein businesses reduce production costs and speed up research and development. As a result, these businesses can bring their products to market more efficiently, said co-founder and chief executive officer Zoe Law.

She was inspired to kick-start the business by the potential of alternative proteins, such as dairy proteins, to transform food sustainability and security.

“However, research on cost components involved in researching and developing alternative proteins revealed how expensive, inefficient and manual bioprocess optimisation is today.”