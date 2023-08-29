How flexible are workplaces in Singapore? Employers and employees differ in view

SINGAPORE - When it comes to flexible work arrangements in Singapore, it seems that there is a mismatch between what employers believe they are providing, and what employees actually want or experience.

A report released on Tuesday said that 83 per cent of Singapore employers think their workplaces support flexible arrangements, while only 61 per cent of employees feel the same way.

“This shows that employers’ understanding of flexibility isn’t the same as employees’,” said the report by job search platform Indeed.

It added: “It is crucial for organisations to take employees’ preferences into consideration and find ways to offer appropriate flexible arrangements – particularly, for those who deem it essential.”

The sector with the greatest divide between the views of employers versus employees is retail, with only 42 per cent of employees believing that they have flexibility despite 80 per cent of employers claiming to provide flexible work arrangements.

Perceptions were most aligned in the finance industry, where 73 per cent of employees thought they had flexibility, and 78 per cent of employers felt they offered it.

ManpowerGroup Singapore country manager Linda Teo said that the misalignment is because employers and employees might understand workplace flexibility differently.

“Employees see flexibility from their individual perspective, which sometimes can be misaligned from the organisational goals,” she said.

“There are occasions where employers design FWAs (flexible work arrangements) without consulting their employees. As a result, the FWAs look good on paper but fail to address the pressing needs of their employees.”

Released at Indeed FutureWorks Singapore, an industry event, the study report revealed that 85 per cent of employees in Singapore desire flexibility at work, significantly higher than the global average of 66 per cent.

It also found that about a third of employees will consider leaving a job should their flexible work arrangements be revoked.

The study, which was conducted by data analytics company Valuvox on behalf of Indeed, polled 1,223 employees and 607 employers in June 2023.