Protecting staff is top priority for firms here amid pandemic

The new normal for work will include a focus on human capital, with companies already taking measures to give better support to employees during this period, according to a survey out yesterday by global professional services firm Aon.

Protecting people came out tops in the list of future priorities for almost all firms surveyed here, while 21 per cent of respondents said they are already providing a temporary increase in sick leave entitlements to help staff during this crisis.

The survey was conducted as part of a global study on workplace trends in a post-coronavirus world.

A total of 1,970 companies around the world responded to the survey done from April 28 to May 1, with 375 respondents from Singapore.

"Business leaders in Singapore are grappling with challenges that affect every aspect of their organisation," said Mr Alexander Krasavin, regional commercial head for the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa at Aon.

"They must make well-considered decisions on returning to the workplace that will not only protect their balance sheets but also their people."

He added: "The human capital decisions businesses make now will shape the future of work and indeed their organisations."

Protecting people in terms of ensuring their health, safety and welfare as they return to work amid the virus outbreak emerged as the top priority for 89 per cent of the companies surveyed in Singapore.

Supporting business continuity was vital to 83 per cent of them.

Companies are already looking at ways to put people first, by putting in place enhanced measures to support employees.

Some 76 per cent of the respondents here said they are providing flexibility in working schedules for employees with children, while 54 per cent are also allowing staff to use sick leave for coronavirus-related matters, in addition to what is required by the Government.

About a quarter of companies are also providing as-needed payments or equipment purchases to help staff to work from home.

"Some of (the work-from-home practices) were painful when we started, but then companies see that in some ways, work-from-home and flexible arrangements actually work better," Mr Krasavin said.

"Remote work will stick with us for some time. Business continuity plans will continue, as shaped by government regulations and also by multinational corporation rules across various regions.

"Companies are taking this very seriously."

Some 32 per cent of respondents here said they need to review operations and are even considering long-term restructuring of their operations and workforce.

Mr Krasavin said: "There is an evolution from a micro-management style of working to a more 'laissez-faire' approach where people are given tasks and objectives, but can manage their own schedules."

He also noted that long-term flexibility also helps to open up work opportunities for other previously neglected groups, such as new mothers or retirees who can rejoin the workforce if they work from home.