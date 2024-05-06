Offshore wind, precision medicine key areas for S’pore’s future growth, says new EnterpriseSG chairman

SINGAPORE – Renewable energy and healthcare are two new areas of growth where Singapore can harness its strengths to compete in an international arena.

Specifically, offshore wind and precision medicine are the sectors that the Republic can maximise opportunities and contribute to its long-term growth, said Enterprise Singapore’s (EnterpriseSG’s) new chairman Lee Chuan Teck.

Mr Lee, the former chief executive of EnterpriseSG, succeeded Mr Peter Ong, a long-time civil servant who spent more than 30 years in the public sector. EnterpriseSG also changed its leadership model such that it no longer has a CEO, but an executive chairman and managing director.

Mr Lee, who assumed his new role on April 1, outlined the strategy for the country to achieve the 2 per cent to 3 per cent growth on average each year over the next decade, that Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong mentioned during his Budget 2024 speech in February.

For EnterpriseSG, this means offshore wind and precision medicine are the areas to be in as they are external-facing sectors with growth potential, even as it focuses on increasing productivity for internal-facing sectors like retail and logistics.

It also means finding a new way to engage companies along their transformation journey, he added.

“The economic environment is becoming more challenging. Externally, you see the world is becoming less open and more contested. Within Singapore, we are a mature economy and operating at very close to full capacity,” Mr Lee said.

Hence, to achieve the growth that is desired, Singapore has to take a “bolder, more transformational approach” to economic and enterprise development.

He noted that this spirit of transformation is already seeded across industries through various Industry Transformation Maps, which are road maps developed for 23 industries to guide their growth.

But more has to be done, Mr Lee said. In the external-facing sectors, this means maximising growth especially as these companies have more opportunities, but also face more competitive pressures.

Some of these companies are in more established, mature sectors but they remain highly competitive and generate growth in the near term, he noted. For example, port operator PSA has grown its network and now has global integrated supply chain, transportation and logistics solution capabilities.

Other companies are in more nascent sectors that may not generate immediate dividends in the next few years, but have very strong growth potential beyond the next five to 10 years, he said.

“It really boils down to answering two questions – what the world needs and what Singapore can do to address these needs,” Mr Lee added. “The world needs cleaner energy to continue to maintain our lifestyles without warming up... The world needs to provide an affordable and effective way to give medical treatment to an ageing population going forward. What can we provide?”

He noted that Singapore has good companies from years of research and development that can cater to those needs.

For instance, precision medicine – which guides the best diagnostics and therapeutics for each individual – can be a new engine of growth, especially since the Republic already has a fairly deep and vibrant bio life sciences ecosystem, Mr Lee said.

The industry had a global market size of US$75 billion (S$101 billion) in 2023 and is projected to grow at an average rate of 9.1 per cent per year up to 2032.