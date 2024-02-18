NTU researchers studying potential climate impact on renewables production for S’pore

SINGAPORE – Alarmed by signs that the planet is warming up, countries are shifting to renewable energy, but how well green energy can shield societies against a worsening climate is also a growing concern.

Solar panels could malfunction at temperatures of more than 35 deg C, while wind turbines could spin to a halt with typhoon-level gusts.

A local research team is looking into how Singapore’s electricity supply and demand could change with the climate, to help determine how it adapts its energy system.

Using data from the third national climate change study, or V3, a team led by Associate Professor Xu Yan from the Nanyang Technological University’s Centre for Power Engineering is studying how warmer temperatures and extreme weather events could impact hydropower, solar and wind production in the region, with a focus on Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam.

V3, which was released on Jan 5, localises global climate projections from the latest report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change – the United Nations’ top climate science body – so that they are applicable to Singapore and the broader South-east Asia region.

The V3 study examined the varying severity of climate impacts that Singapore and the region could experience – across low-, medium- and high-emission scenarios.

Each scenario presents how well the world is able to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions in the coming years.

Singapore is also greening its energy mix, with some 30 per cent to be imported in the form of renewables from Cambodia, Indonesia and Vietnam by 2035.

Unlike natural gas, relying more heavily on renewables would require the electricity grid to essentially match peak electricity supply – such as on sunny days, which would allow solar panels to work at maximum capacity – with peak demand, when commercial and industrial activities are running at full speed.

And climate change could throw a spanner in the works, with unpredictable and extreme weather impacting the efficiency of these power plants, while peak demand for electricity is expected to rise continuously.

Relying on geographical weather data, the NTU researchers hope to create a model that would map temperature, rainfall and extreme weather projections with local and regional renewable energy production, Prof Xu told The Straits Times.

While it is known that South-east Asia is already vulnerable to extreme weather events such as heavy rainfall and tropical cyclones, data from V3 will provide weather predictions for the region in more detail.

“This could help us to determine the most optimal location to build a solar or wind farm. For instance, it could be in an area that is expected to be less vulnerable to climate impacts,” said Prof Xu.

Other factors play a part too, such as determining suitable locations for power lines to be laid, and each country’s rules and regulations on renewable exports.

For instance, in 2021 and 2022, Malaysia and Indonesia temporarily banned or suspended the export of renewable energy to prioritise their domestic needs.