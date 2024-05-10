New programme for company directors to get accreditation and stay relevant

SINGAPORE – An extensive training programme has been launched to improve the standard of company directors and strengthen corporate governance.

The initiative from the Singapore Institute of Directors (SID), which comprises formal training, a professional exam and continuous development, is open to people already serving as directors and those aspiring to join a company board.

“Accreditation will uplift the directorship profession by promoting continuous improvement, competent leadership and stakeholder confidence,” said SID governing council chairman Yeoh Oon Jin.

“With accreditation, directors in Singapore have a structured pathway to chart their professional development. Companies looking to refresh their board can look to the accreditation credential as a testimony of a candidate’s commitment to high corporate governance standards and continuous professional development as a director.”

The programme is built around the director competency model laid out by SID, which says directors should be competent in eight areas, including governance, financial and digital skills, risk management and sustainability fundamentals.

It is also designed to support directors of all organisations, including listed companies, statutory boards, family firms and non-profit organisations.

There will be training in the eight competencies and candidates will have to sit an exam testing their knowledge in these. They must get a minimum 50 per cent score in all eight sections and achieve an overall 70 per cent grade.

Those who get accredited must also maintain continuous professional development, putting in 40 hours over two years, or risk losing that accreditation status.

The programme was reviewed by regulators, including the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, the Singapore Exchange Regulation and the Charities Unit, a division of the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.

Ms Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Finance, said at the programme launch at the Singapore Management University on May 10: “While accreditation is not mandatory, it speaks volumes of individuals who step forward to get accredited.

“It will demonstrate their commitment to lifelong learning and pursuit of professional standards to strengthen corporate governance.

“It will also aid new directors, including foreigners looking to incorporate companies in Singapore, to obtain the relevant competencies and understand Singapore’s standards for corporate governance.”

Corporate governance has never been more crucial, Ms Indranee said.

“In the face of geopolitical uncertainties, climate change, emerging technologies and risks posed by money laundering and terrorism financing, we need to ensure that Singapore remains a competitive and trusted hub for investments and businesses.”