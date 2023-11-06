S’pore companies to improve corporate governance and build trust: MAS chief Ravi Menon

SINGAPORE - Singapore-listed companies can do better in evaluating their boards, having better board diversity and providing reliable financial reports and disclosures.

These will help to shore up trust among investors and shareholders, said Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) managing director Ravi Menon on Monday.

This comes even as companies here have improved in their corporate governance performance, with big companies scoring an average of 69.5 per cent this year, according to a report by the National University of Singapore Centre for Governance and Sustainability. This is an improvement over the 65.7 per cent last year.

Big companies are those with market capitalisation of $1 billion and above as of Dec 31, 2022.

Mr Menon was speaking at the launch of the corporate governance week by the Securities Investors Association (Singapore), or Sias.

Despite the overall improvement in scores, Mr Menon said that companies’ board of directors, auditors and shareholders all have a part to play in doing better to build trust, which is the bedrock of the financial sector.

Company boards are already required to do a formal annual assessment of the effectiveness of board committees and directors, and also have to disclose how they conduct this assessment.

“But introspection on performance has been an area of missed opportunity for most listed companies here,” Mr Menon said.

He referred to a 2022 KPMG survey which found that around half of listed companies are still providing boilerplate disclosures and are unwilling to disclose any objective performance criteria. Board members’ contributions are also often limited to their rate of attendance at meetings, he said, while boards often do not address the outcome of the assessments.

Corporate boards should also be more diverse in skills and expertise, Mr Menon added.

“Boards need to look beyond the more traditional areas of expertise such as accounting and legal expertise and consider bringing in experts in emerging areas like technology and sustainability,” he said.

Auditors also have a critical role to play in providing assurance that financial disclosures are true and fair, since investors make decisions based on the financial statements by listed firms, Mr Menon added.

Furthermore, shareholders themselves need to exercise market discipline.

“We need more informed public discourse on corporate performance and strategies,” Mr Menon said, adding that the media should pay attention to governance aspects when reporting on listed companies, because the media has a vital role in informing and educating retail investors in particular.