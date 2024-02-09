Directors must choose substance over form – but the form has to have substance

SINGAPORE – Do all listed company directors in Singapore properly discharge their fiduciary duties, particularly the preservation of minority interests?

Corporate governance advocates, including the Securities Investors Association of Singapore (Sias), would reply that quite a number do not – there are simply too many governance shortfalls that the market has witnessed over the years to conclude that boards in general have indeed worked hard to serve their stakeholders.

The problem, however, is that while criticism of boards is easy, formulating solutions to improve matters is not.

As some have asked, is taking harsher disciplinary action against errant boards the answer? What evidence is there that greater sanctions will lead to a better-governed market, or will such actions serve as a deterrence to suitable individuals from stepping forward to serve on boards?

Also, does having more regulations really help, or would it only result in companies giving boilerplate, box-ticking answers, as some observers have suggested?

Governance lapses which have raised questions

In recent years, the retail public has had to contend with several examples of boards appearing to fail in their duties.

High-flying water treatment firm Hyflux is a good example of a company whose board, although on paper comprising the requisite proportion of independent directors as per the rules, most probably failed to conduct a proper risk assessment before the ill-fated diversification into power generation that eventually bankrupted the company.

Before and after Hyflux’s collapse and even until the present time, the market has witnessed numerous examples of “lowball” privatisation offers that boards have recommended minorities accept despite compelling reasons to the contrary.

Shareholders of these firms who have found themselves forced to accept such offers can quite legitimately question whether their boards actually did look after their interests, or instead bowed to the wishes of the controlling shareholders behind the privatisation offers.

In recent weeks, shareholders of cord blood bank Cordlife discovered that their board knew of the irregularities in storage temperatures long before those irregularities were revealed by the Ministry of Health.

Investors of semiconductor testing firm AEM Holdings have had to contend with the sudden disclosure of an inventory overstatement due to “human error” that will likely materially affect profits, and which has led to an industry-wide downgrade of the stock price.

Many more lapses can be found, but to be fair, directors appearing to fall asleep at the wheel or possibly acting in subservience to controlling shareholders are common occurrences in other markets as well, not just here. The real issue, therefore, is not that boards have been found to be lacking but how to improve matters and ensure that most act properly as often as possible.

What can be done?

In What Makes Great Boards Great (Harvard Business Review, September 2002), Yale School of Management Professor Jeffery A. Sonnenfeld said that contrary to expectations, a close examination of boards of failed companies such as Enron and WorldCom revealed no broad pattern of incompetence or corruption.