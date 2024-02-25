China’s rush to dominate AI comes with a twist: It depends on US technology

In November 2023, a year after ChatGPT’s release, a relatively unknown Chinese start-up leapt to the top of a leader board that judged the abilities of open-source artificial intelligence systems.

The Chinese company, 01.AI, was only eight months old, but had deep-pocketed backers, a US$1 billion (S$1.34 billion) valuation and was founded by well-known investor and technologist Lee Kai-Fu.

In interviews, Dr Lee presented his AI system as an alternative to options such as Meta’s generative AI model LLaMA.

There was just one twist: Some of the technology in 01.AI’s system came from LLaMA.

Dr Lee’s start-up then built on Meta’s technology, training its system with new data to make it more powerful.

The situation is emblematic of a reality that many in China openly admit.

Even as the country races to build generative AI, Chinese companies are relying almost entirely on underlying systems from the United States.

China now lags the US in generative AI by at least a year and may be falling further behind, according to more than a dozen tech industry insiders and leading engineers, setting the stage for a new phase in the cut-throat technological competition between the two nations that some have likened to a Cold War.

“Chinese companies are under tremendous pressure to keep abreast of US innovations,” said Mr Chris Nicholson, an investor with the venture capital firm Page One Ventures who focuses on AI technologies.

The release of ChatGPT was “yet another Sputnik moment that China felt it had to respond to”, referencing the 1957 launch of the Soviet satellite that led the US to subsequently pour resources into its own space programme.

Dr Jenny Xiao, a partner at Leonis Capital, an investment company that focuses on AI-powered companies, said the AI models that Chinese companies build from scratch “are not very good”, leading to many Chinese companies often using “fine-tuned versions of Western models”.

She estimated China was two to three years behind the US in generative AI developments.

The jockeying for AI primacy has huge implications. Breakthroughs in generative AI could tip the global technological balance of power, increasing people’s productivity, aiding industries and leading to future innovations, even as nations struggle with the technology’s risks.

As Chinese companies aim to catch up by turning to open-source AI models from the US, Washington is in a difficult spot.

Even as the US has tried to slow China’s advancements by limiting the sale of microchips and curbing investments, it has not held back the practice of openly releasing software to encourage its adoption.

For China, the new-found reliance on AI systems from the US – primarily LLaMA – has fuelled deeper questions about the country’s innovation model, which in recent decades surprised many by turning out world-beating companies such as Alibaba and ByteDance, despite China’s authoritarian controls.

“When Chinese companies are leveraging American open-source technologies to play catch-up, the questions become very complicated – wrapped up in issues of national security and geopolitics,” said Dr Oren Etzioni, a University of Washington professor who specialises in AI and founder of TrueMedia.org, a non-profit organisation working to identify disinformation online in political campaigns.

In an e-mailed statement, 01.AI’s Dr Lee said his start-up’s AI model was built on LLaMA just “like most other AI companies”, adding that using open-source technologies is a standard practice.

He said his company had trained its AI model from scratch, using its own data and algorithms.

Those were “the main determinants” of the “excellent performance” of 01.AI’s model, Dr Lee said.

Meta pointed to comments by its global affairs head Nick Clegg, in which he said that openly sharing the company’s AI models helped spread its values and standards, and in turn helped secure American leadership.

