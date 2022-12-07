ChatGPT could soon be the better way to Google

Answers from the AI-powered chatbot are often more useful than those from the world’s biggest search engine.

Parmy Olson

A new AI-powered chatbot may turn out to be more useful than Google Search and Alphabet should be worried. PHOTO: OPENAI/FACEBOOK
A new chatbot from OpenAI took the Internet by storm this week, dashing off poems, screenplays, and essay answers that were plastered as screenshots all over Twitter by the breathless technoratti. Though the underlying technology has been around for a few years, this was the first time OpenAI has brought its powerful language-generating system known as GPT3 to the masses, prompting a race by humans to give it the most inventive commands. (My favourite is, “Write a Biblical verse explaining how to remove a peanut butter sandwich from a VCR”.)

Beyond the gimmicky demos, some people are already finding practical uses for ChatGPT, including programmers who are using it to draft code or spot errors. But the system’s biggest utility could be a financial disaster for Google by supplying superior answers to the queries we currently put to the world’s most powerful search engine.

