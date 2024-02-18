China, US are taking baby steps to cooperate on AI. What’s at stake?

BEIJING – Amid signs of stabilising ties, Beijing and Washington are taking tentative steps to cooperate on artificial intelligence (AI), with analysts suggesting that military applications and transparency around AI-generated content could be high on the agenda.

But tempering optimism over the collaboration is the underlying distrust and competition between the two tech powerhouses, said observers, which pose a potential obstacle to progress.

In a Bangkok meeting on Jan 27, United States National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed steps towards holding the AI dialogue in spring, although neither the date nor the specific agenda has been announced so far.

Their dialogue was one of the main outcomes of a top-level meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco in November 2023, which stabilised bilateral relations after a turbulent year.

The director of geo-technology at political risk consultancy Eurasia Group, Ms Lu Xiaomeng, believes the US and China are working towards an understanding of key concepts, such as the situations in which human control over machines should be retained.

Reports during the Xi-Biden summit said that the Americans were seeking Chinese agreement on keeping AI out of the command and control of nuclear arsenals, but no concrete outcome was reached on this specific issue.

Both sides are also engaging in their own policy debates on how to improve the transparency of generative AI content, said Ms Lu, referring to algorithms that can produce text, images and audio from human instructions, made popular by the public release of ChatGPT in November 2022.

“Bilateral recognition of various content transparency mechanisms could be beneficial to society,” she said.

But Dr Ilaria Carrozza, a senior researcher at the Peace Research Institute Oslo, warned that both countries are modernising their militaries and view AI as playing a big role in the upgrading of their armed forces.

“Agreeing on a common language which stops short of a ban (on such use) is unlikely to have any substantial impact on this broader trend,” she said.

Technology remains at the heart of the competition between Beijing and Washington, said Dr Carrozza, especially regarding dual-use AI technology for both military and civilian applications.

“(Hence) there are still many areas where finding an agreement will be difficult if not impossible,” said Dr Carrozza, whose research specialisations include China’s foreign policy and AI.

“At the same time, issues of safety and risks associated with the use of AI technologies are a concern for both American and Chinese policymakers; those are potential areas where we might see some progress.”

The overall distrust in the bilateral relationship could pose an obstacle. The US has worked with other countries since late 2022 to restrict exports of computer chip technologies to China, which some see as an effort to limit its AI development.

China has been the less direct of the two in articulating what it wants out of bilateral AI cooperation.

Experts in China have called for collaboration in AI research and governance, noting that both countries share basic beliefs in ethical use, risk assessment, and expanding international cooperation.

In a January 2024 commentary, Professor Sun Chenghao and Professor Liu Yuan from Tsinghua University’s Centre for International Security and Strategy called for starting US-China exchanges on the basic principles of AI development, ethical concepts and other related terms.

The Tsinghua University centre and the Washington-based Brookings Institution think-tank have held regular Track II dialogues, which involve non-official representatives, to discuss the impact of AI on international security since 2019.