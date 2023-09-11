AI seeps into everyday life in China

Rivalry with the US

China’s intensifying strategic rivalry with the US, however, is threatening to curtail its ambitions.

The US had a head start in AI research. America’s innovators are helped by its unique research culture in which researchers spend years working to improve a technology without a product in mind, say analysts.

China also lacks the kind of unstructured data that foundation models, which are general-purpose AI systems that underpin generative AI such as ChatGPT, are trained on.

Just 1.5 per cent of all websites are written in Chinese while 56 per cent are in English, benefiting American model-builders.

In addition, the most advanced chips used to train AI are designed in the US and built with tools from America’s allies.

China is further disadvantaged by how it is unable to attract as much foreign talent as the US can.

Still, China’s rapid advances in AI are causing concern, particularly in the US and elsewhere in the West, that its government could leverage the technology to suppress its people and project its power beyond its shores.

There is also worry that it could use AI to stir dissent and divide the West through misinformation and influence.

In 2020, the US, on then President Donald Trump’s orders, started to block China’s access to cutting-edge computer chips necessary to the technology.

“US chip restrictions are already a significant problem for AI companies in China and that’s probably going to get worse in the coming years,” said Mr Matt Sheehan, a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace who specialises in China’s AI ecosystem.

“Their current stockpiles of advanced chips will dwindle, and the US may continue ratcheting up the controls even further,” he added.

So far, only Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Samsung, South Korea’s electronics giant, have been able to mass produce 3-nanometre chips, with plans to make even smaller ones by 2027, using Dutch company ASML’s equipment.

The US has limited the advanced technology from being exported to mainland China, whose main chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation lags generations behind the most advanced technology.

On Aug 9, US President Joe Biden issued an executive order aimed at limiting US firms’ investments in initiatives and projects that support Chinese development of sensitive technologies, such as AI, citing national security concerns.

The new rules, expected to kick in next year, specifically target semiconductors, microelectronics and quantum computing.

However, Mr Bo Zhengyuan, a partner at Plenum business consultancy in Shanghai, who studies the tech war between US and China, said the economic impact of the executive order “will likely be exceedingly marginal, if not entirely non-existent”.

He said American investment in the stocks of Chinese companies had already been on the decline due to anticipation of the restrictions and the sluggish Chinese economy. The restrictions may in fact provide US investors with clarity on which Chinese companies to invest in, Mr Bo said.

The order states that the US “intends to keep pathways open for US investors to invest in Chinese AI technologies that do not raise security concerns”, and this could help avoid blanket prohibitions on investment in Chinese AI.

Beijing has taken tit-for-tat measures, announcing in July that it will impose export restrictions on gallium and germanium products used to make computer chips and other technological components, giving as reason protection of its national security interests. These restrictions kicked in on Aug 1.

Mr Bo said global talent feel pushed to choose sides.

China Centre for International Economic Exchanges vice-chairman Zhu Min said during the World Economic Forum’s “Summer Davos” in 2023 that China’s strengths are in its large market and how it is one of the largest data-owning countries in the world.

Currently, the US accounts for half of the big AI models launched globally, and China accounts for 30 per cent, he said.

Mr Sheehan said when it comes to US-China competition, Chinese companies have a strong track record of absorbing new advances or business models from abroad, and then adapting them for China and “squeezing them for all the value they can generate”.

“In terms of research, most people would still agree that the US produces the large majority of major advances in the field, but China produces lots of very good, if not elite, new research papers,” he added. “Chinese researchers have a lead in many image recognition technologies, and the same might be true for audio.”

The Chinese government is putting in place regulations to strengthen the AI industry by ensuring its sound and safe development. On Aug 15, for example, guidelines for firms developing generative AI – a form of AI that can produce original content like text, video and images, such as ChatGPT – came into effect.

Under the new guidelines, platform providers have to carry out security reviews and register their services with the government.

Companies that are not based in China but offer generative AI tools to Chinese residents must also comply with the rules, though Chinese firms with products targeted at markets outside of China are exempted.

Mr Sheehan said it is still too early to say whether the AI regulations in China would ultimately help its companies or constrain them. But if the rules create a stable regulatory environment, they could help accelerate Chinese AI progress in the long run.