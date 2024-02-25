Are we in a productivity boom? For clues, look to 1994

The last time the United States economy was posting surprising economic growth numbers amid rapid wage gains and moderating inflation, Ace of Base and All-4-One topped the Billboard charts and denim overalls were in vogue.

Thirty years ago, officials at the US Federal Reserve were hotly debating whether the economy could continue to chug along so vigorously without spurring a pickup in inflation. And back in 1994, it turned out that it could, thanks to one key ingredient: productivity.

Now, official productivity data is showing a big pickup for the first time in years. The data has been volatile since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, but with the dawn of new technologies like artificial intelligence and the embrace of hybrid work set-ups, some economists are asking whether the recent gains might be real – and whether they can turn into a lasting boom.

If the answer is yes, it would have huge implications for the US economy. Improved productivity would mean that companies could create more product per worker. And a steady pickup in productivity could allow the economy to take off in a healthy way. More productive companies are able to pay better wages without having to raise prices or sacrifice profits.

Several of the trends in place today have parallels with what was happening in 1994 – but the differences explain why many economists are not ready to declare a turning point just yet.

The Computer Age v the Zoom Age

By the end of the 1980s, computers had been around for decades but had not yet generated big gains to productivity – what has come to be known as the productivity paradox. Economist Robert Solow famously said in 1987: “You can see the computer age everywhere but in the productivity statistics.”

That changed by the middle of the 1990s, as semiconductor manufacturing improved and computers became cheaper. Businesses began to learn how to invest in information technology, and it helped productivity to boom.

For years, economists and analysts have questioned whether we might be experiencing a new productivity paradox: Despite our sudden access to cloud computing, rapid Internet connections and mobile phones, productivity gains were tepid in the late 2000s and throughout the 2010s.

Since 2020, companies have learnt how to leverage existing digital tools in new ways as employees shifted towards remote work. Will that cause lasting efficiency improvements in some sectors?

So far, whether remote work is good or bad for productivity remains hotly debated, as a recent paper by Professor Nicholas Bloom at Stanford and other researchers explained. Early research has suggested that employees may be less efficient when they are totally remote, and that hybrid work leads to small, if any, productivity gains.

But workers who are saving commuting and grooming time often feel more productive – even if that saved time is not captured in official productivity data.

“The studies probably understate the effect,” Prof Bloom said, explaining that employees who are happier thanks to job flexibility may be less likely to quit – helping companies to avoid unproductive retraining.

Remote work could also allow companies to move more “tedious” jobs abroad, he thinks, shuffling Americans towards more dynamic work.

“The aggregate story is potentially pretty powerful,” he said in an interview, predicting that remote work is midway through unleashing a decade-long productivity boom. “We’re in a brave new world: It’s going to take years.”