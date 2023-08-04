US labour market still strong; worker productivity rebounds

WASHINGTON – The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week, while layoffs dropped to an 11-month low in July as labour market conditions remain tight.

The labour market has largely weathered 525 basis points in interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve since March 2022, and likely delivered another month of strong employment gains in July. Despite labour market tightness, the inflation outlook continues to improve.

Other data from the Labour Department on Thursday showed a marked slowdown in labour costs in the second quarter, thanks to a sharp rebound in worker productivity. That added to reports in July showing a significant moderation in annual inflation in June.

Labour market strength and receding inflation are fanning optimism that the economy could avoid a recession.

“Recession risk is receding,” said Mr Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank in Dallas.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 6,000 to a seasonally adjusted 227,000 for the week ended July 29, the Labour Department said. The increase was in line with economists’ expectations.

Claims are in the lower end of their 194,000 to 265,000 range for 2023, in part benefiting from difficulties adjusting the data for seasonal patterns.

Automakers typically idle plants in July to retool for new models. But these temporary closures do not always happen around the same time, which could throw off the model the government uses to strip out seasonal fluctuations from the data.

Unadjusted claims dropped 8,485 to 205,012 last week. Filings fell sharply in California and Ohio. There were also notable decreases in Texas and Georgia. These more than offset a sharp rise in Missouri.

Aside from the technical issues, the overall labour market remains solid as employers hoard workers after struggling to find labour during the Covid-19 pandemic.

While there have been high-profile layoffs in the technology and finance sectors, small businesses are still boosting headcount after being squeezed out by large enterprises snapping up workers.

Low layoffs

The number of people receiving benefits after an initial week of aid, a proxy for hiring, increased 21,000 to 1.700 million during the week ending July 22, the claims report showed. These so-called continuing claims remain low by historical standards, indicating that some laid-off workers are experiencing short spells of unemployment.

The Labour Department reported on Tuesday that there were 1.6 job openings for every unemployed person in June, little changed from May. The claims data have no bearing on July’s employment report, which is scheduled to be released on Friday.