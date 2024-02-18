Can America turn a productivity ‘boomlet’ into a boom?

Mr Kevin Rezvani came of age in kitchens: spending summers at his grandfather’s bakery in Japan, doing work-study in his college cafeteria and working for years as a line cook at mid-tier restaurants, along with some stints in fast food.

By his late 20s, the biggest takeaway Mr Rezvani had from his experience “working in every kind of thing in food” was the industry’s widespread inability to reconcile the art of a kitchen, and the science of a restaurant, with the maths of a business.

Too many ventures, he says, are not profitable enough to justify all the work hours needed from managers and employees to stay afloat, much less grow. In other words, they fall short on productivity.

“There’s a very fine line between doing okay, and doing well in this business,” said Mr Rezvani, now 36. “And if you’re doing okay, it’s not worth your time.”

He and two partners opened a casual sit-down restaurant near Rutgers University in New Jersey a few years after his graduation. But in early 2020, they split from him over personal and business disagreements, and he was on his own.

To pay bills, he worked for a moving company and made deliveries for Amazon, which was booming during the lockdowns, as people idled at home spent their disposable income on buying goods.

Those sorts of businesses, Mr Rezvani observed, are unornamented, lean and stringent about how many machines or work hours are needed per order. Looking for a second shot at opening a restaurant, he made maximising output his “North Star”: “I was like, ‘I have to make this whole thing more efficient.’ It’s a business at the end of the day.”

In early 2021, he noticed a restaurant space for lease on East Seventh Street in the East Village neighbourhood of Manhattan. The landlord, desperate for tenants after the pandemic shutdowns, gave him and his new partner a discount. They had to scrounge to make the security deposit, but believed in their bet.

“I maxed out my credit card,” Mr Rezvani said. “And it hit.”

Featuring a minimalist menu, hole-in-the-wall square footage, and a limited set of ingredients and produce, 7th Street Burger opened that May and quickly took off. From 40 employees 16 months ago, it has grown into a chain with 330 employees across 13 locations and plans for a national expansion.

Some swankier, full-service restaurants in the city with long lists of overhead costs, a fluctuating workforce and a set of rarely picked menu options are “making 200 bucks an hour” in sales, Mr Rezvani argued. But on a good day, he can do US$2,000 (S$2,690) an hour “with three guys on the grill, with three items on my menu, nine ingredients in my restaurant”.

“We’re a cash machine,” Mr Rezvani said.

In search of a win-win

7th Street Burger is the sort of success story that exemplifies the nascent burst of productivity that the US economy has experienced over the past year or so, after a plunge in 2021 and 2022.

Economists typically measure productivity as a simple ratio: the total amount of output an economy produces per hour worked by its labour force. On that score, productivity increased 2.7 per cent in 2023, according to the United States Bureau of Labour Statistics, and over the past two quarters has been growing at more than double the rate from 2005 to 2019.

On a less technical level, productivity can generally be explained by the old axiom about “doing more with less”, or the folksy virtue of “getting the biggest bang for your buck”.