askST Jobs: How to choose the best training pathway

SINGAPORE – Manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi gathers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career.

Q: I would like to upskill and reskill. How do I decide which training pathway is most suitable for me?

A: Continuous learning and skills development are essential in today’s dynamic job market, says Mr Dennis Chan, principal career coach at Workforce Singapore (WSG).

Deciding when is a good time to reskill depends on various factors, including job market demand for the skills in question, industry trends and your overall long-term career goals, he adds.

Mr Chan advises workers to research the job market to assess if there are emerging skills or qualifications that are in high demand, or if their current skills may become obsolete due to technological advancements.

Workers can refer to Jobs Transformation Maps published by WSG that detail the impact of technology and automation on the workforce to identify emerging job roles and the skills required for these positions.

They can also refer to SkillsFuture Singapore’s Skills Framework for the skills, competencies and training programmes needed for various industries and job roles, Mr Chan adds.

After identifying those skills, consider if acquiring them will present new opportunities for your long-term career growth.

Then, identify gaps in your skill set that may hinder your career progression or limit your job prospects.

You may seek feedback from your employer or supervisor on what skills are needed for your current role, as well as opportunities within the company.

“This will allow you to better align your upskilling and reskilling efforts with your employer’s expectations,” says Mr Chan.

Those who are still unsure or require more support to navigate the huge array of training pathways available in Singapore can consider consulting a career coach, such as from WSG or the National Trades Union Congress.

The pathways include career conversion programmes, work-study programmes, apprenticeships and skill certifications.

The suitability of each pathway can vary, depending on the sector and nature of the roles you wish to pursue along with your new skills, Mr Chan says.

Although the various pathways are designed to help individuals acquire new skills or knowledge for career advancement, they differ in their structure and purpose, says Ms Linda Teo, country manager of ManpowerGroup Singapore.