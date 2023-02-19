What to look for when choosing a university

Q: My son has offers from three universities, including my alma mater, Nanyang Technological University (NTU), where I received a solid undergraduate education. But it has been more than two decades since I was there. What can I tell him about the standing of the university now and the benefits of studying there? Besides the academics, what other opportunities should he be looking at in considering a university to attend?

A: NTU, as a world-class research and teaching university, has a lot to offer.

Let’s start with its standing and reputation worldwide, which has grown by leaps and bounds in the last decade.

NTU is one of the world’s leading universities, based on the QS World University Rankings and other independent global indices, including those by Times Higher Education and the US News and World Report, all of which include NTU in the top 40.

It is especially useful to look at subject rankings. You will notice that NTU features regularly in the top 10 in various global subject rankings. This includes the fields of artificial intelligence, engineering, materials science, and communication and media studies.

I would suggest that you visit the NTU campus with your son and talk to the students there. Its smart campus is impressive and a testament to the transformative experience that students have had there.

It is called a smart campus because it is a living test bed for some of the latest technologies, including self-driving electric buses and food delivery robots.

I have been advising students on the importance of interdisciplinary learning, and NTU has embarked on it in a big way.

It introduced the Interdisciplinary Collaborative Core (ICC) in August 2021 that makes it a requirement for students to take seven courses from the core curriculum.

Students from different disciplines are put together in small groups to discuss and present their views on different topics, which range from social media regulation to sustainability. This creates an environment where students continuously interact with peers outside their discipline and develop social networks that eventually become their source of intellectual inspiration and creativity.

Students are also encouraged to deepen their knowledge beyond their chosen majors through electives, minors and second majors in areas from entrepreneurship and environmental sustainability to data analytics and economics.

NTU has also increased its interdisciplinary degree offerings, such as the Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) degree programme, which has been listed among the top 10 AI and data science undergraduate courses globally by Forbes.

Professor Ling San, NTU’s acting president and provost, said the aim is to train students to tackle real-world issues and solve complex problems that go beyond the boundaries of a single discipline.

He said: “They not only pick up transferable skills such as critical thinking and communication, but also discover the value of integrating insights from different disciplines – skills that are critical in today’s workplace.

“For instance, an engineering student learns to go beyond figuring how a product works to consider its implications and unintended consequences on society.”