Why Mao’s 130th birthday will be a muted affair

BEIJING - When China marks Chairman Mao Zedong’s 130th birth anniversary on Dec 26, there will be no major fanfare despite the late leader’s revered status.

Official commemorations will almost certainly evoke feelings of nostalgia, something the Communist Party of China (CPC) will want to carefully manage, especially at a time of growing disenchantment among an increasing proportion of the populace.

Mr Xi Jinping will lead the six other members of the CPC’s Politburo Standing Committee – the pinnacle of power – to pay their respects at the Mao Mausoleum on Tiananmen Square in Beijing.

The local authorities at Mao’s hometown of Shaoshan in landlocked Hunan province in central-south China will try to control the number of visitors to the Great Helmsman’s birthplace.

“Commemorations will be relatively low-key to prevent leftists and rightists from hijacking it and stirring up debate,” a government insider told The Straits Times, requesting anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to foreign media.

In the years after Deng Xiaoping introduced the paradigm-shifting “reform and opening up” policy in 1978, dismantling the command economy that Mao had put in place after the founding of the People’s Republic in 1949, leftists and rightists debated whether China should embrace communism or capitalism.

In China, leftists or conservatives refer to people who support a return to socialism and state control over the economy, while rightists or liberals are those who favour constitutional democracy, individual liberty and free market reforms.

In recent years, the debate has been on the perception that the CPC prioritises state-owned enterprises over the private sector because the former is easier to control, and whether this was the right path.

The CPC is concerned that dissent could be forming among the millions of have-nots of society.

There is a growing disenchantment over a widening wealth and income gap, government tightening control over many facets of life and the economy, the damage and loss of trust caused by the zero-Covid policy – all of which have caused capital flight and deteriorating business confidence among other problems.

Chinese youth, tired of being overworked and underpaid, have started a movement against the rat race known as tang ping (lying flat), in which they take things easy. They are also taking to the buzzword “bai lan”, or “let it rot”, the act of deciding not to chase certain goals such as owning a home because they cannot be achieved.

Both tang ping and bai lan come amid an increase in youth unemployment in China, which is facing one of its worst job markets in years.

Government crackdowns in recent years on the property, health care and education sectors and the government takeover of private firms such as Anbang Insurance and Hainan Airlines have spawned fear among private investors.

“For years, we have been worried state-owned enterprises are advancing, and the private sector is retreating. There is no money to be made. Why invest?” a private entrepreneur said, speaking on condition of anonymity to avoid any repercussions.

The reluctance of private entrepreneurs to invest and a crisis of confidence are in part to blame for a slowdown in the domestic economy. Adding to the government’s woes are a mountain of bad debt and rising urban unemployment.