Chinese celebrity chef accused of mocking death of Mao Zedong’s son with egg fried rice video

A Chinese chef with millions of Weibo followers has apologised for uploading a video of him cooking egg fried rice, after Chinese netizens accused him of mocking the death of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong’s son.

The video of Wang Gang preparing the dish emerged on Weibo on Nov 27, two days after the death anniversary of Mao’s eldest son Anying. It has since been deleted.

Mao Anying died in the Korean War in 1950, with controversial rumours that the then 28-year-old was killed by US bombers after he gave away his position when firing up a stove to make egg fried rice.

References to the dish around Mao Anying’s birthday in October, or his death in November, have been commonly viewed as a show of civil disobedience. In 2021, a netizen was detained for 10 days after he posted a comment saying that “the best thing to come out of the Korean War was egg fried rice”.

On Nov 28, Chef Wang “solemnly apologised” in Mandarin in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“As a chef, I’ll never make egg fried rice again nor make any videos about it,” he said.

He added that the video was posted online by his team without his knowledge, and that his grandfather, a Korean War veteran, taught him to admit his mistakes and live honestly.