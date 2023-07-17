China Q2 GDP disappoints, youth unemployment hits record 21.3%

BEIJING – China’s economy grew at a frail pace in the second quarter, although the annual figure was flattered by base effects, data showed on Monday, with overall momentum faltering rapidly due to weakening demand at home and abroad.

Unemployment among Chinese youth jumped to a record 21.3 per cent in June, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) also showed.

Overall urban unemployment remained at 5.2 per cent, the NBS said in a statement.

On a year-on-year basis, gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 6.3 per cent in the second quarter, accelerating from 4.5 per cent in the first three months of the year, but the rate was below the forecast for growth of 7.3 per cent.

The annual pace was the quickest since the second quarter of 2021, but the reading was heavily skewed by economic pains caused by stringent Covid-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and other major cities in 2022.

Quarter on quarter, GDP grew 0.8 per cent in the April to June period, versus analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.5 per cent increase and compared with a 2.2 per cent expansion in the first quarter.

Recent data showed a rapidly faltering post-Covid-19 recovery as exports fell the most in three years owing to cooling demand at home and abroad and a prolonged downturn in the key property market, raising expectations that policymakers will need to do more to shore up the world’s second-biggest economy. REUTERS, AFP