China's push to loosen Mao-era residence rules runs into hurdles

BEIJING/HONG KONG - Mr Yang Guang’s rise from a village farmer to an Audi-driving businessman with two properties hinged largely on one of the most coveted documents in China: an urban hukou, or residency permit.

The 45-year-old who lives in the central city of Zhengzhou likens the permit - which typically ties a person’s access to health, education, loans and other services to their birthplace - to a “cattle ear-tag the state clipped us with”.

“It uses this tag to sort us into different categories of people entitled to different sets of privileges and subjected to different obligations,” he said.

When Zhengzhou in the early 2000s temporarily allowed those who bought an apartment to also qualify for a city hukou, Mr Yang seized the opportunity, allowing him to register a business and open stores across Henan province’s capital, transforming his fortunes.

In recent months, Chinese authorities have fanned hopes among some economists that the internal passport system that has largely tethered people’s destinies to their place of origin since the 1950s may be in its dying days. A distressed property market and sluggish consumption have injected new urgency into a drive to loosen restrictions and grant more people the opportunities that urban registration affords.

The Ministry of Public Security in August called on cities with up to three million people to abolish hukou, and those with three million to five million to significantly relax issuance. Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces have announced plans for an almost complete opening to new residents.

But two people involved in hukou policy discussions within the central government told Reuters that progress is stalling, making further significant breakthroughs unlikely, especially in China’s larger cities.

The accounts described previously unreported tensions over hukou reform, with Chinese officials acknowledging a strong economic rationale for change but hesitant to take decisive moves that might disrupt social stability and burden indebted cities with added costs.

“Hukou reform is a hard bone to chew,” said Dr Jia Kang, founding president of the China Academy of New Supply-Side Economics, who advises the government on policies including hukou. “It should be a natural process, it’s not something you can do simply because you want to.”

“Currently, all reforms are difficult.”

Dr Jia said that while neither the central government nor local governments oppose further hukou easing, implementation depends on cities having the funds and public service capacity.

China’s Ministry of Public Security and the National Development and Reform Commission, the top planning agency, did not respond to requests for comment.

The advisers said China’s largest cities have limited residential supply and face pollution and congestion, affecting their ability to absorb more people. Medium-sized and smaller cities have excess housing stock they would gladly offer to new residents, but due to surging debt they lack the funds to expand access to health facilities, elderly care and education.

“The quality of our urbanisation is poor,” said the second government adviser, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the topic’s sensitivity.

Most Chinese cities grew dramatically over the past four decades as the country opened up to entrepreneurship and invested in transport infrastructure and residential projects. But the world’s second-largest economy still lags the 80-90 per cent urbanisation rate in the developed world.