India, US forces to hold air exercises with Japan as observer

NEW DELHI – The Indian and US air forces will hold exercises with Japan as an observer, keeping up the high pace of multilateral and bilateral military drills among the countries of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or the Quad.

India, the United States, Japan and Australia make up the Quad.

Called Cope India, the exercises are being held after a gap of four years for 11 days starting on Monday at the Kalaikunda airbase in West Bengal.

The Indian Air Force will participate with its fighter jets Su-30MKI and Rafale apart from its indigenous light combat aircraft Tejas, while reports say the US Air Force is expected to bring in F-15 fighter jets.

Cope India includes fighter training exercises between the air forces of the two countries, as well as “expert exchanges, air mobility training and airdrop training”, said an Indian Air Force description.

As an observer, the Japanese Air Self-Defence Force, which was also an observer in Cope India 2018, will not participate in the air exercises.

The Indian Air Force also said the exercises showcased the countries’ “commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region”.

The military exercises come just weeks after the Indian and Japanese militaries concluded a joint exercise in Japan that included platoon-level training on operations in jungle, and semi-urban and urban terrain.