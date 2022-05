NEW DELHI - The recent leaders' meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) on Tuesday (May 24) showed that members appeared to have agreed to disagree on Russia for now, amid the larger focus on countering the rise of China, said analysts.

India is the only Quad member that has refused to directly condemn Russia for the Ukraine war, even as it has asked for an immediate cessation of hostilities and urged a path of dialogue and diplomacy.